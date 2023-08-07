PNN

New Delhi [India], August 7: By offering top-notch medical education at a reasonable cost, INVI Services is ready to make MBBS in Vietnam affordable for students aiming to study abroad. With modern facilities and a staff of committed experts, the company hopes to build a bridge for educational interaction between India and Vietnam. As the cost of medical education continues to rise globally, INVI Services Limited is creating an exciting opportunity for students who are waiting for a chance.

"We are passionate about making quality medical education accessible to all," said Thanh, the veteran in product marketing and strategies at INVI Services Limited. “Through our A-Z solution, we strive to create a seamless experience for students who dream of pursuing their MBBS in Vietnam,” he added. The company's founder, Rahul, who comes from a marketing background and has built strong ties in the India-Vietnam relationship, shares his inspiration behind starting the company. “I witnessed the rapid development of Vietnam's education sector and recognized the increasing demand for medical education among Indian students. Therefore, we took the opportunity to bridge this gap and provide a platform for students to access top-notch medical education without breaking the bank,” he explained.

Studying abroad presents students with a myriad of hurdles that can be both financially and emotionally draining. Firstly, obtaining the necessary visa to study in a foreign country can be a bureaucratic nightmare, involving complex paperwork, long processing times, and potential rejections. Moreover, the burden of expensive tuition fees can strain students' budgets, leading to financial stress and a need for part-time work that may interfere with academic commitments. In order to make students' MBBS experience memorable and stress-free, the team at VTT University helps students with paperwork, travel arrangements, registration, bank account setting, insurance, and all other important components.

One of the key advantages for Indian students is the geographical proximity of Vietnam to India, making it a convenient and accessible destination for medical studies. With the rise in demand for medical professionals worldwide, students can avail themselves of the world-class education offered by Vietnam's medical schools through INVI Services Limited. While explaining the advantages of this strategic geographical partnership, The Country Head for INVI Services, Ms Tanushree said, “A large number of medical aspirants change direction every year due to lack of educational opportunity in India. As the private colleges charge a fortune in the country, VTT University aims to tackle this challenge by presenting a better choice.”

INVI Services strives to work with more colleges in the country and expand into various education streams, becoming the bridge between India and Vietnam for facilitating education exchange. Leaders associated with the company have already received recognition for their efforts, including Rahul winning the award for Best Entrepreneur in the F&B sector and the MMA award for the best campaign for Unilever. With its impeccable services and quality education, it is bound to strengthen ties with India in the coming future. Visit http://mbbsinvietnam.in for more.

