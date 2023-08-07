International Cat Day 2023 will be commemorated on August 8. This annual observance is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by cat lovers worldwide. There is a lot that can be said about cats and cat lovers. From the regal charm, cats have to the holier-than-thou attitude they exude and the unconventional ways they show their “love”, cats are not the easiest pets to have. But nobody and nothing will bring you as much joy as cats if you know their language well. Ask any cat lover for proof! The celebration of International Cat Day aims to remind people of just this. As we prepare to celebrate International Cat Day 2023, here is everything you need to know about this observance, how to celebrate International Cat Day and more. Black Cat Zoning Out Funny Memes: Cat Stares Blankly at Another Cat, Internet Gets Flooded With Relatable 'Zoned Out' Memes.

When is International Cat Day 2023?

International Cat Day 2023 will be marked on August 8. This annual celebration was first initiated in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare. The idea behind this day was simple - to make more people aware of ways to help and protect cats, the importance of adopting cats (especially strays), etc. Cute Cat HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online and Observe the Awareness Day Dedicated to the Felines and Kitties.

Significance of International Cat Day

International Cat Day celebrations allow cat lovers worldwide to unite in celebrating their love for this regal creature. From visiting cat cafes to spend some quality time with cats to treating their own pet cats and kittens on this particular day, the celebration of International Cat Day is often filled with unique and fun observances.

A lot can be said about people based on how they treat animals. And this is especially true with cats. The way you treat a cat, more importantly, how a cat treats you - does say a lot about you. We hope that this International Cat Day, you do your best to understand these intelligent creatures that sometimes purr and give you the affection you crave while taking all your attention!

