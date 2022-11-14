New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI/PNN): 2nd Edition of IPN INDIA'S MOST IMPACTFUL SCHOOL LEADERS will witness 100 Distinguished School LEADERS from across the length and breadth of India being honoured by IPN INDIA Forum and AMRITA VISHWA VIDYAPEETHAM for their demonstrated work in taking India to the Global landscape of School Education.

IPN India Forum - India's leading KNOWLEDGE NETWORK of School leaders with over 10,000 schools now part of the Forum/Community in association with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, a multi-disciplinary, research-intensive, private university, educating a vibrant student population of over 24,000 with 1700+ strong faculty. Accredited with the highest possible 'A++' grade by NAAC, will be honouring 200 of the most distinguished school leaders from across India for their remarkable contribution towards uplifting the standard of school education in India.

The theme for this Year's program being Future of School Leadership - Embracing Technology, Innovation & Values. Where leaders from across India will present their views on the theme and during the honour ceremony a power-packed panel discussion will be hosted across 02 major regions of the country Delhi (NCR) and Bangalore (Karnataka).

Speaking on the idea behind the Honours Gaurava Yadav, Founder & moderator, IPN India Forum, we at IPN work with schools and school leaders across the country and in the past few years of our work, we have had the privilege of getting to the work and get to know some of these leaders who are carrying out their work across the country which usually gets unnoticed and many times unrecognised, through this humble step of ours with support of our valued partner in Amrita University we intend to bring forth these remarkable leaders and remarkable stories to the forefront.

And Maheshwara Chaitanya, Director, Admissions at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham It is always important to recognize the leads in the education sector for their valued contribution in creating and moulding the future generation for the benefit of the society at large. Amrita is committed to support these activities so that more and more people at leadership are inspired to contribute similarly for the benefit of the students and educators.

Established in the Year 2016, works at the national and international level with over 10,000 schools by supporting them for their training and overall development needs. IPN acts as common ground for the exchange of ideas and best practices being shared across the region and among its members who are part of the community/forum. IPN's work is broadly based on three core pillars which are Leadership development, Teacher Upskilling and Technology enablement and 04th one being added as Student Entrepreneurship.

A multi-disciplinary, research-intensive, private university, educating a vibrant student population of over 24,000 by 1700+ strong faculty. Amrita has emerged as the fifth-best university in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2022 and has been accredited with the highest possible 'A++' grade by NAAC, Amrita offers more than 250 UG, PG, and PhD programs in Engineering, Management, and Medical Sciences including Ayurveda, Life Sciences, Physical Sciences, Agriculture Sciences, Arts & Humanities, and Social & Behavioral Sciences.

With seven campuses at Amaravati, Amritapuri, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Kochi, and Mysuru and a new upcoming campus at NCR Delhi (Faridabad) and spread over 1200+ acres with 100 lacs square feet of built-up space, Amrita is one of India's top-ranked private university.

