New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Prem Garg, National President of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) on Friday said that in six months, IREF will develop a roadmap to increase share of rice in the total agricultural exports to 25 per cent from 12-13 currently.

Speaking to ANI, Garg said, "We launched a roadmap for the 2047 vision yesterday at a session of the BIRC, so our goal is to build on that. In six months, we'll develop a roadmap to demonstrate how rice, which today holds a significant share of India's agricultural exports, can be increased from 12-13% to 25%."

Garg further added, "We didn't expect such a great response... Everyone is very happy. People have been demanding that this conference be held again in 2026. About seven MoUs were signed yesterday."

"So, I think at least Rs 25,000 crore worth of business is expected to be signed at this BIRC, and yesterday alone, about Rs 7,000 crore worth of business was signed. So, our target is to increase this export to Rs 180,000 crore, and we are moving towards that goal," Garg added.

At the end of the two-day Bharat International Rice Conference 2025 in the national capital on Friday, Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 26,500 crore were signed.

The total number of exhibitors was 154, and 1083 foreign delegates or buyers attended the event. According to the IREF, the total footfall recorded at the event was 10,854.

Organised under the institutional support of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, as well as other government and industry-specific bodies, the conference brought together global buyers, exporters, policymakers, and technology leaders to deliberate on the future of India's rice trade and agricultural innovation.

The inauguration also showcased advanced machinery and processing solutions designed to enhance efficiency, precision, and quality in rice production. (ANI)

