PNN

New Delhi [India], November 28: The Indian School of Business Executive Education (ISB) has announced an innovative programme for Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) in collaboration with Imarticus Learning, a prominent professional education company. The initiative introduces a one-of-a-kind programme meticulously crafted to shape the future leaders of financial strategy and presents a unique opportunity for those aspiring to excel in the evolving role of CFO.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Temple Purified With 'Gangajal' in Siddharthnagar After Visit by Samajwadi Party’s Muslim MLA Sayeda Khatoon.

An astounding 75% of CFOs have identified economic disruption as the most significant challenge of 2023, highlighting the pivotal role they play in guiding their companies through turbulent times. This growing reliance on CFOs as key decision-makers during economic uncertainties is a noticeable trend within the C-suite. Additionally, 71% of CFOs in fast-growing enterprises are directing substantial investments into finance process improvements and digital transformation, further solidifying their commitment to driving efficiency and innovation in the financial realm.

The Chief Financial Officer Programme by ISB Executive Education and Imarticus Learning is an 8-month, online programme aimed at individuals aspiring to cultivate a strategic mindset, drive value creation, and lead as influential CFOs. Participants will have the unique opportunity to benefit from masterclasses led by distinguished CXOs, undergo Leadership Coaching, and earn the prestigious Executive Alumni status from ISB. The programme has been tailored for professionals with a minimum of 10 years of work experience in financial leadership roles, following the completion of their qualifying education, preferably with a two-year Master's Degree from a recognised university.

Also Read | YouTube Playables: Google-Owned Video Streaming Platform Introduces Online Gaming Feature Exclusively for Its Premium Users.

Nikhil Barshikar, Founder & CEO at Imarticus Learning, "We are thrilled to partner with ISB Executive Education in launching the CFO programme. This programme equips participants with the expertise and intelligence needed to excel in this dynamic environment. By blending academic excellence with practical insights from industry leaders, we aim to empower individuals with the knowledge, skills, and network they need to excel as influential CFOs."

The CFO programme, offered by the Indian School of Business Executive Education, delivers a distinctive blend of pre-recorded lectures, live sessions with ISB faculty, case studies, masterclasses led by industry leaders, and weekly office hours with industry experts. Evaluation will be based on in-video assessments, a capstone project, assignments, and mid and end-term assessments.

The programme is designed to help participants master core competencies of a CFO, form a global perspective, gain insight to changing business landscape and facilitate digital transformation of the finance organisations. Participants will also learn how to optimise capital structures, manage financial risk, navigate economic challenges, and drive inorganic growth through M&A deals and post-integration challenges.

Upon successful completion of the programme, learners will attain ISB's Executive Alumni status, entailing benefits such as access to various ISB resources, continued learning and networking opportunities through the ISB Executive Education Network Group on LinkedIn, preferential pricing for future ISB Executive Education offerings, and exclusive event invitations.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)