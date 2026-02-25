UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Real Madrid will aim to defend their 1-0 aggregate advantage as they host Benfica at the Santiago Bernabéu in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 knockout round playoff on 26 February 2026. With a coveted spot in the round of 16 on the line, football fans worldwide are eagerly seeking broadcast details and online streaming platforms to watch the high-stakes European clash unfold. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Benfica UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match?.

Where To Watch Real Madrid vs Benfica UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Online?

While many supporters search for free live streaming options, official broadcast rights for the UEFA Champions League are tightly regulated, and legal streams generally require a subscription. However, some regional providers occasionally offer free trials for new users.

In India and the subcontinent, the match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network (TEN 2,3, and 4). Digital viewers can stream the fixture via the SonyLIV app and website, which requires a premium subscription.

For fans in the United Kingdom, the rights to Wednesday night Champions League fixtures are held by TNT Sports, with live streaming available through Discovery+. Viewers in the United States can watch the game in English on Paramount+ and in Spanish via ViX. Real Madrid Provide Formal Evidence to UEFA in Vinicius Jr Racial Abuse Case Involving Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni.

Match Fact

Category Information Fixture Real Madrid vs Benfica (Playoff, 2nd Leg) Competition UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Date 26 February 2026 (IST) Venue Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid Kick-off Time 20:00 GMT / 21:00 CET / 01:30 IST (Thursday) Live Stream (India) SonyLIV Live Stream (UK) Discovery+ Live Stream (USA) Paramount+ / ViX

Real Madrid vs Benfica Match Preview

The Spanish giants secured a narrow victory in the first leg in Lisbon, but they enter the return fixture facing a severe injury crisis. Manager Álvaro Arbeloa is without several key figures, including Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, and Éder Militão.

Benfica, meanwhile, travel to the Spanish capital looking to overturn the one-goal deficit and capitalise on Real Madrid's depleted squad. The Portuguese side must navigate the match without manager José Mourinho on the touchline, as he serves a suspension following his dismissal in the first leg. The victor of this tie will advance to the round of 16 to face either Manchester City or Sporting CP.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 11:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).