Singapore, August 20: The Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) celebrated the 10th anniversary of its charity arm, ISCA Cares, at its Annual Dinner today. To mark the milestone, Ms Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Finance and National Development launched ISCA Cares' 10th anniversary commemorative book series, "Making it Count".

The book series showcases the life stories and reflections of eight Distinguished Lifetime Members, who have made outstanding contributions to the accountancy profession, business community, and public service. Through their personal stories and guiding values, the stories aim to inspire younger generations to explore accountancy as a meaningful and impactful career.

At the dinner, ISCA also honoured and recognised exemplary leaders in the accountancy profession with the conferment of the Distinguished Lifetime Membership and Special Appreciation Award.

The Distinguished Lifetime Membership, conferred upon esteemed individuals who have made significant contributions to the accountancy profession, the business community and public service, was awarded to Dr Ernest Kan.

Dr Kan, former President of ISCA, said: "I am honoured to receive the ISCA Distinguished Lifetime Membership. The profession has given me so much, and it has been a privilege to contribute to its reform agenda and developments when l was the President. I am heartened to see how ISCA has grown into a key pillar of Singapore's accountancy ecosystem, and I remain confident that the profession will continue to thrive with the next generation of dedicated professionals."

Mr Max Loh, Chairman of ISCA Cares, was presented with the ISCA Special Appreciation Award in recognition of his significant contributions to ISCA and the accountancy sector in Singapore.

Mr Loh said: "It is a great honour to be recognised with the ISCA Special Appreciation Award. I have always believed in the importance of giving back to the profession and community. Purpose, Passion, Perseverance and Positivity are what is required to continually uplift the accountancy profession and contribute to the community, and I am very humbled to have been afforded opportunities to do so all these years."

Mr Loh has stepped down as Chairman of ISCA Cares and officially handed over the Chairmanship to Professor Ang Hak Seng at the dinner.

About the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA)

The Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) is the national accountancy body of Singapore with over 40,000 ISCA members making their stride in businesses across industries in Singapore and around the world. ISCA members can be found in over 40 countries and members based out of Singapore are supported through 12 overseas chapters in 10 countries.

Established in 1963, ISCA is an advocate of the interests of the profession. Complementing its global mindset with Asian insights, ISCA leverages its regional expertise, knowledge, and networks with diverse stakeholders to contribute towards the advancement of the accountancy profession.

ISCA administers the Singapore Chartered Accountant Qualification programme and is the Designated Entity to confer the Chartered Accountant of Singapore - CA (Singapore) - designation.

ISCA is a member of Chartered Accountants Worldwide, a global family that brings together the members of leading institutes to create a community of over 1.8 million Chartered Accountants and students in more than 190 countries.

For more information, visit www.isca.org.sg.

