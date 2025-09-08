PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 8: The International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) proudly commenced its much-awaited 2025-26 season with the first event -- Chess -- hosted at Adani International School, Ahmedabad. The competition witnessed an overwhelming response, with over 80 leading international schools from across India participating, making it one of the largest gatherings of young chess talent at the school level. It is conducted by the Gujarat Chess Federation, in the esteemed presence of Mr. Bhavesh Patel as the special guest, in the most efficient manner, where progression selection for various national and international tournaments will take place.

The opening event was graced by Ms. Namrata Adani, Promoter and Founding Director of Adani International School, who extended a warm welcome to all participants and reiterated the school's commitment to nurturing holistic development through academics and sports. Her presence underscored the importance of institutions in empowering student-athletes through world-class opportunities. The ISSO initiative is supported by the Adani Group.

Since its inception, ISSO has been dedicated to creating structured, transparent, and progressive sporting platforms for international curriculum schools. Beyond hosting high-quality competitions, ISSO ensures that young athletes gain the exposure and opportunity to progress to national and international elite tournaments, enabling them to showcase their talent at the highest levels.

Speaking on the occasion, Aakanksha Thapak, Director, ISSO, said, "The whole vision and mission of ISSO is to promote sports from the grassroots level, aggressively ensuring that both the physical and mental well-being of our youth are taken care of. This is not just about competitions, but about building a healthier, stronger, and better India."

With double the enthusiasm and participation from previous editions, the season opener in Ahmedabad sets the tone for a year of high-quality sporting action across 20+ disciplines under the ISSO umbrella.

The momentum now moves to Pune, where the next event -- Swimming -- will be hosted at the prestigious Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Balewadi Stadium. This competition is set to witness talents from over 200 schools, making it one of the most anticipated and celebrated showcases of young aquatic talent in India.

About ISSO

The International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) is committed towards promoting sports in the International curriculum schools Pan- India, cultivating a culture of athletic excellence and providing a competitive platform for young talent to excel at national and global levels.

