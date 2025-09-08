The drama in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is only getting more intense as fresh twists disclose every night. The episode opens with Vikram sharing with Noina (Barkha Bisht) that Mihir (Amar Upadhyay) wants to see them as a couple. However, Noina clearly states she does not share the same feelings. Meanwhile, Mihir feels disappointed and tells Tulsi (Smriti Irani) that she invited his friends for dinner but was unavailable to spend time with them. Tulsi calmly explains that with Nandini upset at home, she couldn’t enjoy the evening. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Tulsi Clashes With Mihir Over Nandini, Pari Plays Victim To Gain Sympathy (Read To Know)

Pari Creates Tension in Ajay’s Family

On the other side, Pari calls Mihir complaining that Sandhya spilled coffee on her books. While Tulsi thinks it was accidental, Pari insists it was done on purpose. Mihir promises to talk to the family, but Pari decides to handle it herself. The next morning, Pari helps Indira in the kitchen. Indira asks her to give Naveen chai with artificial sweetener as he has diabetes. After Indira leaves, Pari deliberately adds sugar. Naveen soon feels sick during breakfast, and when his sugar levels spike, suspicion falls on Pari.

Pari Blamed for Tea Mix-Up

Indira confronts her, but Pari defends herself, saying she was never informed about the sweetener. Ajay steps in, suggesting she might have missed the instruction due to her busy schedule, but eventually sides with his mother and asks Pari to apologise. Pari calls Mihir again, complaining that no one believed her and that Ajay yelled at her, though he later reassures her he knows it wasn’t intentional. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Mihir Supports Noina’s Love, Tulsi Fumes Over Pari’s Secret Meet With Ex Ranvijay; Nandini Decides To Leave for US (Read To Know)

Watch Promo of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’:

Noina’s One-Sided Love for Mihir

Meanwhile, Noina tells her sister she won’t leave the city despite being heartbroken over Mihir. She calls her feelings one-sided love and says she will stay and live her life in front of him. Her sister warns her not to ruin Mihir and Tulsi’s marriage, but Noina insists she won’t do anything drastic though she hints that in her next life, she would ensure Tulsi is not in Mihir’s life at all. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Pari Tricks Tulsi and Nandini, Secretly Meets Ranvijay and Decides To Divorce Ajay As Mihir Plans Naina’s Future (Read To Know)

What’s Next in ‘Kyunki 2’?

With Mihir caught between responsibilities, Pari’s growing resentment, and Noina’s unresolved emotions, the drama promises to intensify further in the upcoming episodes. Watch Kyunki 2 daily at 10:30 pm on Star Plus and streaming on JioHotstar, the latest episode brings a mix of romance, misunderstandings, and household conflict.

