Business News | Itel A70 Set to Be India's First Smartphone with 256GB ROM, 12GB RAM Under 8K, Featuring a 6.6-inch HD+ Screen with Dynamic Bar

Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. New Delhi [India], December 29: According to previous leaks and render images, itel, a popular smartphone brand of New India, is all set to launch itel A70, India's first-ever smartphone under INR 8000 with an impressive 256GB ROM and 12GB (4+8) RAM along with a big 6.6-inch HD+ Display & Dynamic bar. The smartphone will also feature a robust 5000 mAh battery supported by Type-C charging, ensuring users an uninterrupted experience. The new launch by itel is poised to introduce an unparalleled memory experience, marking a significant milestone positioning itel A70 as a trailblazer in the segment, and setting a new benchmark in the industry.

    Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. New Delhi [India], December 29: According to previous leaks and render images, itel, a popular smartphone brand of New India, is all set to launch itel A70, India's first-ever smartphone under INR 8000 with an impressive 256GB ROM and 12GB (4+8) RAM along with a big 6.6-inch HD+ Display & Dynamic bar. The smartphone will also feature a robust 5000 mAh battery supported by Type-C charging, ensuring users an uninterrupted experience. The new launch by itel is poised to introduce an unparalleled memory experience, marking a significant milestone positioning itel A70 as a trailblazer in the segment, and setting a new benchmark in the industry.

    Dec 29, 2023
    New Delhi [India], December 29: According to previous leaks and render images, itel, a popular smartphone brand of New India, is all set to launch itel A70, India's first-ever smartphone under INR 8000 with an impressive 256GB ROM and 12GB (4+8) RAM along with a big 6.6-inch HD+ Display & Dynamic bar. The smartphone will also feature a robust 5000 mAh battery supported by Type-C charging, ensuring users an uninterrupted experience. The new launch by itel is poised to introduce an unparalleled memory experience, marking a significant milestone positioning itel A70 as a trailblazer in the segment, and setting a new benchmark in the industry.

    Along with the extensive memory and the long-lasting 5000 mAh battery, another standout feature, as per the leaks, will be the sizable 6.6-inch HD+ Display with an interactive Dynamic Bar. This feature is a true multitasker's dream, allowing users to forgo switching between apps or fumbling through menus. Having such advanced features in the sub 8K segment is a dream for budget users, and itel is poised to fulfill this aspiration with advanced features like these.

    * Priced at an anticipated tag below INR 8000, the brand's commitment to value-plus proposition and industry-first features underscores a strategic approach to empower a larger audience with access to advanced features and innovations. The smartphone is teased to come in three variants

    * 256GB ROM with 12GB (4+8) RAM* 128 GB ROM with 12GB (4+8) RAM* 64GB ROM with 12GB (4+8) RAM.

    Beyond specifications, the itel A70 is anticipated to be a design masterpiece, featuring sleek aesthetics. Prioritizing a seamless fusion of style and functionality, the brand seeks to connect with the preferences of Gen Z users. Customers can register for the highly anticipated itel A70 on Amazon by clicking the "Notify Me" link.

    Building upon the triumphs of 2023, itel's A Series sets out to reshape the budget market landscape through a fusion of cutting-edge technology and inventive features, all offered at an unparalleled price point. Positioned as a frontrunner in the Sub 10K Smartphone segment, itel is poised to transform its A series with a notable upgrading. Tailored for entry-level users in pursuit of digital enhancement, the imminent launch pledges a comprehensive digital journey enriched with state-of-the-art features.

    Establishing its leadership in both feature phones and smartphones spanning diverse price ranges, itel remains steadfast in fortifying its standing as a trailblazer in the industry. With a growing portfolio of gadgets, the brand asserts its leadership position. With a substantial consumer base around 10 crores in India, itel's upcoming release is poised to reshape the smartphone landscape. Keep an eye out for the eagerly anticipated grand launch.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Along with the extensive memory and the long-lasting 5000 mAh battery, another standout feature, as per the leaks, will be the sizable 6.6-inch HD+ Display with an interactive Dynamic Bar. This feature is a true multitasker's dream, allowing users to forgo switching between apps or fumbling through menus. Having such advanced features in the sub 8K segment is a dream for budget users, and itel is poised to fulfill this aspiration with advanced features like these.

    * Priced at an anticipated tag below INR 8000, the brand's commitment to value-plus proposition and industry-first features underscores a strategic approach to empower a larger audience with access to advanced features and innovations. The smartphone is teased to come in three variants

    * 256GB ROM with 12GB (4+8) RAM* 128 GB ROM with 12GB (4+8) RAM* 64GB ROM with 12GB (4+8) RAM.

    Beyond specifications, the itel A70 is anticipated to be a design masterpiece, featuring sleek aesthetics. Prioritizing a seamless fusion of style and functionality, the brand seeks to connect with the preferences of Gen Z users. Customers can register for the highly anticipated itel A70 on Amazon by clicking the "Notify Me" link.

    Building upon the triumphs of 2023, itel's A Series sets out to reshape the budget market landscape through a fusion of cutting-edge technology and inventive features, all offered at an unparalleled price point. Positioned as a frontrunner in the Sub 10K Smartphone segment, itel is poised to transform its A series with a notable upgrading. Tailored for entry-level users in pursuit of digital enhancement, the imminent launch pledges a comprehensive digital journey enriched with state-of-the-art features.

    Establishing its leadership in both feature phones and smartphones spanning diverse price ranges, itel remains steadfast in fortifying its standing as a trailblazer in the industry. With a growing portfolio of gadgets, the brand asserts its leadership position. With a substantial consumer base around 10 crores in India, itel's upcoming release is poised to reshape the smartphone landscape. Keep an eye out for the eagerly anticipated grand launch.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

