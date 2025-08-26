BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 26: Speculations are rife in the market that leading tech brand itel is gearing up to launch the sleek A90 Limited Edition smartphone. This upcoming launch has the potential to set a new benchmark for budget smartphones by combining a premium look with extreme durability at an unbeatable price.

What is particularly interesting is its new camera grid, giving the A90 Limited Edition an exquisite high-end Max like design. The super stylish camera grid makes the phone a visual delight. However, that is not all! What really sets it apart is that the A90 Limited Edition will supposedly introduce itel's 3P promise - Dust protection, Water protection and Drop protection. If these reports are true, it is going to set a new standard of durability from itel.

Leaks also suggest that the itel A90 Limited Edition will retain all the smart features as those of the itel A90. This includes IP54 rated protection to withstand rain, dust and spillage. The smartphone is also anticipated to include Aivana, itel's inbuilt AI voice assistant - a smart and reliable partner - that is designed to keep you on track, locate what you need fast, and move through your day with ease with instant answers. Additionally, it can answer your questions using documents, describe and explain images from your gallery, make WhatsApp voice and video calls, and even solve complex math problems with ease. It is also slated to feature DTS sound technology, delivering rich, immersive audio for movies, music, and casual games. The itel A90 Limited Edition will reportedly be available in two variants - 3GB RAM with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage.

While there is no official confirmation yet, the itel A90 Limited Edition is projected to be launched in the next month. Your wait for a smartphone that looks luxurious, feels tough, and stays budget-friendly might end here. Stay tuned so that you do not miss any updates.

