New Delhi [India], July 25: India's leading marketplace for farmers, Tractor Junction, in partnership with CEAT Specialty, hosted the 4th Edition of prestigious 'Indian Tractor of the Year' (ITOTY) awards to honor innovation in the tractor and farm equipment sector. The award function witnessed the participation of numerous national and international players. The awards were focused on their innovation, new products, and features.

Reflecting its performance, design and popularity, 'Kubota MU4501' was winner of the title Award 'Indian Tractor of the Year 2023', while New Holland 3630 TX Super Plus was awarded the 'Best Tractor For Agriculture 2023'. In the Implements category, ';Shaktiman Pneumatic Planter SVPP 250' won the 'Implement of the Year 2023' award. While 'Eicher Prima G3 Range' earned the title of 'Launch of the Year'.

Amit Tolani, Chief Executive, CEAT Specialty, said, "At CEAT, our constant endeavour is to help farmers get the best productivity out of their farms through our superior products. We are happy to partner with ITOTY awards which also encourages the spirit of being the best and rightfully awards innovation in agriculture space. The combination of votes by industry experts and consumers ensures that the winners are the ones that have truly made a difference in farmers lives."

Speaking from the sidelines of the event, Rajat Gupta, Founder of ITOTY and Tractor Junction, said, "In our continuous pursuit to support and uplift farmers, the 4th ITOTY Awards aim to further elevate the significance of farm equipment and allied products. In 28 categories and over 250 nominations received, our esteemed jury members and the public faced the challenging task of selecting the best among the best. The jury, consisting of 200+ Years experience in various departments of Tractor Manufacturers, R&D, Sales, Marketing, Government Research Centers, and Government Officials, played a crucial role in this process. Their insights and dedication helped us maintain the integrity of these awards. The process of choosing the winners was transparent, it was based on 60% weightage of Jury Members and 40% of Public Voting."

The engagement of farmers over digital channels with ITOTY Awards speaks volumes about the trust Tractor Junction has built with them. This year, it received close to 1.4 lakh votes across categories, and the ITOTY Awards garnered more than 1.25 crore digital impressions. Brands have even shared that using ITOTY Winning stickers on Tractors, farm Implements, and dealerships has increased their conversion funnel, as the recognition is valued by farmers. A full list of winners as below:

Indian Tractor of the Year Award 2023

They have also included Tractor Financiers Awards Categories, acknowledging the pivotal role they play in supporting the farmers. For the first time, these awards are decided solely by their esteemed jury members, and from the next edition onwards, they will invite nominations and public voting for the Tractor Financiers Awards categories as well.

About Indian Tractor of The Year (ITOTY):

The Indian Tractor of The Year (ITOTY) is an independent and prestigious award that recognizes excellence and innovation in the Indian tractor industry. ITOTY is conducted by Tractor Junction, which is the best platform to buy and sell used tractors.

Each year, a distinguished panel of experts evaluates all the latest tractor and farm implement models based on various criteria, including technological advancements, safety features, performance, efficiency, and overall value proposition. The award aims to inspire tractor manufacturers to constantly push the boundaries of innovation, ultimately benefiting farmers and the agriculture sector.

About Tractor Junction:

Tractor Junction is India's biggest digital platform, which is especially designed for farmers to get the best products. The company has transformed the face of the used tractor market by segregation and building a place where the farmer can easily buy or sell their used tractor. Apart from being available on the digital platform, the brand has created significance on the ground as well.

Tractor Junction currently has more than 15 offline stores in 3 states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The physical outlets of Tractor Junction in all the states play a significant role in creating a sense of relationship with the farmers. From campaigns to organising awareness workshops the brand has taken the upper hand in making the farmer knowledgeable, updated and powerful in all terms.

