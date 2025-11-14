PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 14: The first ever ITS India Congress 2025, India's premier platform for Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) and mobility innovation, held on 6th and 7th November, 2025 at IIT Hyderabad. This was held under the theme "AI in Mobility: For Safer, Sustainable, and Connected Roads," the two-day event brought together a powerful confluence of policymakers, industry leaders, technologists, and researchers to reimagine the future of mobility through Artificial Intelligence.

While inaugurating the first ITS India congress, Shri Nitin Gadkari, Honourable Minister of Road Transport and Highways said "I congratulate the ITS India Forum and IIT Hyderabad for successfully organising the first ITS India Congress. My sincere thanks to MeitY for its support in launching the National ITS Roadmap and the AI in Mobility Framework -- a landmark step towards a future-ready transport ecosystem. As India moves towards a $5 trillion economy, infrastructure remains the backbone of our growth story. Together, we advance towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047-- building a smarter, safer, and sustainable Bharat.This Congress will inspire and energize all stakeholders in shaping a new era of intelligent mobility for a developed India."

Organized by the ITS India Forum, IIT Hyderabad, and the OMI Foundation, the Congress served as a landmark in India's mission toward intelligent, inclusive, and sustainable mobility. Through high-level plenary sessions, technical panels, live demonstrations, and exhibitions, the summit showcased the transformative role of AI in shaping safer, smarter, and more connected transport ecosystems across India.

The ITS India Congress 2025 achieved a defining moment in India's mobility transformation journey as the Hon'ble Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety (SCCoRS) graced the event with its esteemed presence. This pivotal engagement underscores a resounding message--India's Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) sector is no longer merely an innovation platform; it is now a credible driver of policy alignment, systemic reform, and nation-level road safety impact.

"The success of ITS India Congress 2025 reflects India's collective commitment to transforming mobility through intelligence and innovation. Each discussion, demonstration, and partnership forged here brings us a step closer to a transport ecosystem where safety, sustainability, and connectivity work hand in hand."-- Mr. Akhilesh Srivastava, President, ITS India Forum, while speaking to correspondents

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 350 delegates, more than 80 eminent speakers, and 20 exhibitors, along with over 500 visitors to the exhibition. Dignitaries included senior government officials from the Centre and State, global experts, and industry leaders. Together, they explored how AI and emerging technologies are transforming road safety, enhancing traffic efficiency, and driving connected and sustainable mobility across the nation.

The Special Plenary Session on Electronic Enforcement, a cornerstone of the ITS ecosystem, was chaired by Hon'ble Justice A.M. Sapre, Chairman of the SCCoRS. His leadership at the session was both symbolic and substantive. It signaled a strong institutional endorsement for the role of technology, data-driven enforcement, and advanced traffic management systems in improving road safety outcomes.

"We are proud to pioneer India's first B.Tech in AI! IIT Hyderabad also leads as the nation's first test bed for autonomous vehicle movement, with zero accidents, a milestone that perfectly aligns with the vision and spirit of the ITS India Congress. "- Prof. BS Murty, Director IIT Hyderabad

The Congress extended heartfelt appreciation to all speakers, sponsors, and partners whose insights and contributions shaped meaningful conversations around India's intelligent transport vision.

Each speaker--from policymakers to innovators--shared powerful perspectives on data-driven mobility, AI safety frameworks, connected vehicle infrastructure, and the ethics of automation.

Sponsors and industry collaborators, including leading technology and mobility organizations, played a vital role in showcasing breakthrough innovations and supporting India's ITS ecosystem through their active engagement and participation.

Advancing India's Vision for AI in Mobility

As India advances toward large-scale urban mobility transformation, the Congress provided a crucial platform to align technology innovation with public policy. Serving as the official pre-summit to the India AI Impact Summit 2026, it reinforced India's leadership in combining Artificial Intelligence with transport and infrastructure development.

The event directly supports national missions like Digital India, Make in India, and Smart Cities, and contributes to Vision 2047 -- a vision for a safe, sustainable, and technology-driven mobility ecosystem.

Key Themes and Takeaways

The Congress revolved around six pivotal themes driving the future of AI-powered mobility in India:

1. AI for Road Safety and Incident Prediction2. Connected Infrastructure and V2X Communication3. Data-Driven Urban Mobility and Traffic Optimization4. Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Transport Systems5. Autonomous Mobility and Vehicle Intelligence6. Policy, Ethics, and Standards in AI Mobility

Through these discussions, the event encouraged cross-sector collaboration and laid the groundwork for a national roadmap on AI-led ITS deployment.

Empowering the Next Generation of Innovators

One of the highlights of the Congress was the poster competition on AI in mobility and its used cases, where students, start-ups, and innovators presented innovative solutions for AI-based mobility solutions. 30 posters were presented and top 3 were rewarded by the academia, industry experts, and policy makers.

This initiative underscored the Forum's commitment to nurturing India's young talent and nurturing a culture of innovation, research, and entrepreneurship in smart mobility.

Event Highlights

* Visionary Keynotes from policymakers and global mobility leaders.* Technical Panels exploring AI in transport planning, electric mobility, and connected vehicles.* Live Exhibits & Demos featuring next-generation ITS technologies.* Networking Sessions fostering partnerships between public and private stakeholders.

Building Global Collaborations

The Congress also saw participation from international organizations, think tanks, and global ITS leaders, reinforcing India's growing role in the global intelligent transport movement. It acted as a bridge between global best practices and local innovations, ensuring that India's transport future remains both world-class and locally relevant.

About ITS India Forum

The ITS India Forum is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) across India. Its mission is to promote a connected, safe, and sustainable mobility ecosystem by promoting collaboration among government, industry, and academia.

Website: www.itsindiaforum.com

Media & Partnership Enquiries: info@itsindiaforum.com | +91 9599786300

Event Details: www.itsindiacongress.com

