Business News | J Mitra Launches COVID-19 Total Antibody Detection Elisa Test Kit

New Delhi [India] June 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): J Mitra & Co Pvt Ltd, India's leading global MNC in the In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) industry has launched its state-of-the-art COVID-19 Test Kit in the Indian market.

Based on the Double-Sandwich Elisa technology, the test kit is known as COVID-19 [IgM, IgG, IgA] MICROLISA. It is a serology-based total antibody (IgM, IgG, IgA) detection assay.

Also Read | Facebook Launches Messenger Rooms on Its Video Chat Device Portal.

This factor makes the J Mitra Corona Test kit superior and more accurate than other similar tests available in the market. It is a detection assay for the indirect diagnosis of past exposure to COVID-19.

All the COVID-19 antibodies are detected without differentiation in antibodies, and this is the reason contributing to the superior performance of this test.

Also Read | Supreme Court Asks Centre to Pass Necessary Directions to States for Payment of Salaries to Doctors and Health Care Workers Treating COVID-19 Patients: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

Elisa tests are highly sensitive and specific, and detect the COVID-19 antibodies in patient blood samples. 96-tests can be performed in one single go (using an instrument) and the test results are available within 90 minutes.

The COVID-19 [IgM, IgG, IgA] MICROLISA Elisa test kit has cleared all government parameters and received all necessary approvals, including the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

"We have deployed extensive indigenous R&D for the development of this unique product. There has been substantial contribution in its development by International Centre for Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology (ICGEB) headed by Dr Navin Khanna. This is the first time that a total antibody detection assay kit for COVID-19 has been developed in the Indian market. Using a combination of IgM, IgG and IgA antibody test increases the sensitivity, efficiency and efficacy of the test parameters, providing a more accurate diagnosis as compared to other test kits in the market," said Lalit Mahajan, Chairman on the latest offering from the J Mitra stable.

"The IgG antibody takes approximately 14 days to form after infection, while IgM antibodies are the first antibody that the body forms after approximately seven days when it fights a new infection. The presence of IgA antibodies in patient samples also gets detected simultaneously, in this test kit. IgA is considered a major effector in the defence mechanism against viruses and induces efficient IgA antibodies response. Its simultaneous detection along with IgM/IgG antibodies improves the sensitivity of the test kit. Because of this, the J Mitra COVID-19 test is a more potent diagnostic kit, providing an opportunity to fight the disease during the pre-symptomatic phase and thus mitigating further risk," added Lalit Mahajan about the accuracy of the J Mitra COVID-19 test kit.

"We are ready to meet the demand arising from all parts of the country. We have an immediate production capacity of five lakh test kits daily (or 1 crore test kits per month), but we have a dynamic production plant that can be augmented to double the production capacity in three days," said Jatin Mahajan, Managing Director on the production aspects.

"The pricing of the kit is being worked out. We are a socially conscious company with a 50-year legacy of service to the nation -we will price it very competitive to ensure that it is available for the masses through all relevant government channels," added Jatin.

"This is a completely indigenous kit - an 'atmanirbhar' initiative with R&D done inhouse, and sourcing is done from Indian manufacturers and suppliers. In keeping with the Government's Make in India initiative, we have created the most robust supply chain ecosystem for material sourcing as well as for supplying to various government agencies as per the demands," he added.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)