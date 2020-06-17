Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Facebook Launches Messenger Rooms on Its Video Chat Device Portal

Technology IANS| Jun 17, 2020 11:23 AM IST
Facebook Launches Messenger Rooms on Its Video Chat Device Portal
Messenger Rooms on Facebook Portal (Photo Credits: Facebook Newsroom)

San Francisco: Facebook on Tuesday announced to launch Messenger Rooms on its video chat device Portal and the capability to go Live from Portal to Facebook Pages and Groups. Facebook said the users can go Live from Portal to Facebook Pages and Groups using Portal Mini, Portal, or Portal+ devices. The users can also entertain the crowd with AR effects and Story Time. The users can also blur the background or replace it with a pre-selected image using Portal Spaces while on a Messenger or Messenger Rooms call on Portal. Facebook, Messenger & Instagram Suffered Outages in Various Parts of the World.

With Messenger Rooms on Portal, users can host celebrations with up to 50 people, gather a book club, or just hang out on the couch with friends, the company said in a statement. "Previously, the Facebook Live app on Portal let you broadcast to your personal profile, and now you can also go Live on your Facebook Pages and Groups," said the company.

"Now share photos from your phone using the Portal mobile app with friends and family while on a Messenger call," said Facebook. "Later this month, we'll bring two new stories to Story Time on Portal including ‘The Okay Book' by Todd Parr and ‘How To Eat Pizza' by Jon Burgerman with more titles coming this summer," said Facebook.

The company also introduced new AR effects, including AR Virtual Cards, which allow users to send immersive cards to celebrate special occasions. The company said that in the coming weeks, it will add new "Hey Portal" functionality, including "Hey Portal" commands in British English and the ability to start WhatsApp calls via Portal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 11:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

