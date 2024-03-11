NewsVoir

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 11: The Seventh edition of the JLU International Festival of Media was organised by the Faculty of Journalism and Creative Studies on 9th and 10th March 2024 at Bhopal. The theme of this year's festival was 'Around the Wildfire: Algorithms, Humans and Stories'.

The two-day international festival hosted 20 renowned speakers that included journalists, advertising leaders, photojournalists, entertainment and events experts, Public Relations practitioners, AI experts and authors. Attended by large number of students from JLU and various other universities, the festival included 8 fireside chats, 4 panel discussions, student competitions and 3 masterclasses.

The eminent list of speakers included the likes of Bachi Karkaria, Deep Haldar, Lorraine Martin, Shaurya Nigam, Prof. Adriana Amado from Spain, Prof. Sam Coley from United Kingdom, Pranav Sabhaney, Brijesh Das, Tabassum Modi, Hemant Sharma, Grishma Shah, Brajesh Rajput, Gyanendra Tiwari, Sushma Gaikwad, Gurinder Osan, PTI and Bhaskar Majumdar and others.

Bachi Karkaria, a well-known journalist, author and curator of the Literature Festival was honoured with the JLU Ignited Minds Award for her exemplary work and contribution to the world of Journalism and Writing. During her Keynote Address, she expressed, "I really do think that every journalist at any stage of their career can ignite minds. They have the power to bring change more than anybody else. I urge you to find small-change heroes of your society."

The inaugural session was presided by Abhishek Mohan Gupta, Pro-Chancellor, Jagran Lakecity University. Dr P.K Biswas, Vice-Chancellor, Jagran Lakecity University, Professor Diwakar Shukla, Dean, Faculty of Journalism and Creative Studies and Faculty of Liberal Arts and Humanities, other dignitaries, and students and faculty members of the university and various other institutions were in attendance.

The Faculty of Journalism and Creative Studies at Jagran Lakecity University, in line with one of the four pillars of the university, i.e., Industry Intervention continually strives to bring the industry closer to the academics, to bridge the understanding between their learning and industry practice. The Faculty aims to foster collaboration between academia and practitioners, enabling students to gain practical insights and prepare for their future careers.

