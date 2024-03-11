Ghazipur, March 11: At least five persons have died after a private bus caught fire near the Barhi village in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district on Monday, confirmed a government spokesperson. The ill-fated bus reportedly came in contact with a high-tension wire, which led to the blaze.

According to sources, the bus coming from Mau district was carrying about 50 passengers to a wedding function when the accident took place. Senior officials have reached the spot to supervise the rescue operations. Ghazipur Bus Fire Videos: Mini Bus Carrying 'Baraatis' Goes Up in Flames After Coming in Contact With High-Tension Wire, At Least Six Burnt to Death.

Ghazipur Bus Fire

In UP's Ghazipur, a bus with passengers onboard caught fire after it came in contact with overhead high-tension wire. No official word on injury, fatalities. pic.twitter.com/xiAJUTC78V — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 11, 2024

UP के जिला गाजीपुर में बड़ा हादसा। बारातियों से भरी बस में आग लगी। कई लोगों के जिंदा जलने की आशंका। बस में करीब 30 लोग सवार थे। pic.twitter.com/OWHM1Ix5b1 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 11, 2024

Local people gathered on the spot in large numbers, but could not muster the courage to go near the burning bus which is said to be fitted with CNG cylinders. Kerala Bus Fire Video: KSRTC Bus Engulfs in Flames Near MSM College in Alappuzha's Kayamkulam (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 each to the injured persons, along with free medical treatment.

