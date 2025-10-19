Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 19 (ANI): Community buying is proving to be a game-changer in Gujarat, giving consumers unprecedented bargaining power and unlocking massive savings across sectors.

In an interesting move, the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) recently demonstrated this by negotiating a staggering Rs 21.22 crore discount on the purchase of 186 luxury cars across India.

With car prices ranging from Rs 60 lakh to Rs 1.34 crore, members collectively saved big while dealers benefited from assured volumes and reduced marketing costs.

Speaking about the initiative, Amit Shah, convener of JITO J-Point said, "This initiative was started by JITO in February 2025, where we began negotiating with major brands like Audi, Mercedes, and BMW to pass on the benefits to JITO members. So far, 190 cars have been purchased by JITO members. All of these are premium brands, and the offer is still ongoing," adding that the organisation has sold about 25-30 cars in Gujarat alone.

"After this initiative, we launched another one. The leadership team of JITO J-Point has started a new campaign called JPoint Utsav -- a 90-day campaign running through October, November, and December. In this, we have onboarded more than 15 brands for the benefit of our members. So far, members have purchased vehicles ranging from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1.25 crore, through which they have collectively benefited by Rs 21 crore," he told ANI.

Prakshal Shah, the Co-Convenor of JITO J-Point said, "Our aim is to find ways to pass on benefits to our members, and JITO, as an organisation, is working towards economic empowerment and knowledge. It is running 16 projects, one of which is J Point. Under this, there will be a system for bulk purchasing and selling, through which any Jain, from anywhere, can buy or sell using the website or app, like an e-commerce website."

JITO, with its 65,000-strong membership, has partnered with dealers of 15 top brands, including Audi, BMW, and Mercedes, to extend community buying benefits. Encouraged by the success, JITO is expanding its community purchasing model into electronics, medicines, and jewellery, among other sectors.

Not limited to JITO, the Bharwad community has adopted a similar collective approach to empower youth entrepreneurship. The Bharwad Yuva Sangathan Gujarat pooled orders for 121 JCB machines, negotiating discounts averaging Rs 3.3 lakh per unit, resulting in a savings of around Rs 4 crore. Their unique zero-down payment scheme, backed by community guarantees, is helping young entrepreneurs overcome credit hurdles.

From luxury cars to heavy machinery, Gujarat's communities are proving that collective buying not only saves money but also drives empowerment and economic growth. (ANI)

