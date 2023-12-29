VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 29: JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru, celebrated its 24th annual day with great merriment and zeal at the school campus on December 23. The JIRS 'Afflatus 2023' event was a grand celebration involving the students, parents, alumni, and school management.

Afflatus was an astonishing event, concluding the year with beautiful memories. It provided a platform for students, teachers, and parents to bond with each other. The event showcased a variety of engaging activities in six different venues within the Jain Global Campus. While the Theory of Knowledge and Vigyaan- the science exhibition, showcased the critical thinking and innovation of students, the craft exhibition, mehendi, a 3D art gallery, and Mandala Live were a testament to the creativity and craftsmanship of the students. Ashmitha- the theatre production and street plays; Suranjali- the musical showcase; Nrityanjali- the dance performances; and the student flash mob brilliantly illuminated the event, creating an atmosphere of shared learning and meaningful engagement. Students from various grades presented a mesmerising array of performances.

Dr. Chenraj Roychand, Founder Chairman of JAIN Group, said, "JIRS 'Afflatus 2023' is a very creative concept. Rather than having a casual Annual Day, this event allowed the students to showcase their wide range of talents. The event was divided into different groups-- exhibitions, art, music, drama, innovative academic programmes, and sports which allowed parents to explore all the interactive activities. I would like to thank the entire JIRS team and the Apex committee for initiating new ideas on this 24th annual day at JIRS."

Parents rejoiced with their children in the Fun Village games, indigenous sports, Masterchef, Bake and Sale, and culinary activities. While Parvarish- the counselling centre, tied the event up with parenting and student well-being tips, the academic gala-- Forum, Vortex, Inferno, Global Perspectives, and Kaushalya showcased the outcome of skill development and experiential learning programs. The meticulously curated events highlighted the artistic prowess of the students while also underscoring the emphasis on providing holistic education.

Dr. Chenraj Roychand, Founder Chairman, JAIN Group, commented, "We are happy to see the turnout of parents attending the event, which displays the students' talents and skills across various sectors. Our school takes immense pride in acknowledging and encouraging the relentless pursuit of excellence."

The complete boarding school concept makes children independent, bold, mentally and emotionally strong, develops strong interpersonal relationship skills, and makes them appreciate the diversity of peers from various backgrounds.

Recognised widely as a school adhering to international standards, JIRS educates students from across India and many other countries. Children are raised with strong roots in Indian culture and values, with international academic exposure, focusing on holistic development in a homely Gurukul environment at the world-class, sprawling, pollution-free campus.

With 24+ years of legacy, the school has over 600+ students and over 200+ staff. JIRS offers co-educational schooling from Grades 5 to 12 and three internationally recognised curricula (IBDP, CBSE & Cambridge International). It not only helps in the growth and development of children but also helps shape them into icons of tomorrow.

JAIN International Residential School (JIRS) is among the best international residential schools in Bangalore. JIRS has a real sense of responsibility for making young minds resilient, motivated, and resourceful. Founded by Dr. Chenraj Roychand in 1999, JAIN International Residential School, while rooted in tradition, facilitates the student community to thrive in the ever-changing world and grow within to create a global impact.

