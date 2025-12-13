NewsVoir

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 13: SHIFT is Jaipur's ultimate, uber-cool New Gen Creative Festival. An arts and design event organised by Awaaz Studio at BM Birla Auditorium, Jaipur, the three-day festival champions arts, culture, design, media and entertainment. It is the 'It' art affair, complete with artist performances, hands-on art experiences, art workshops, jamming, intriguing sessions and a curated pop-up, ft. indie and established labels retailing apparel, footwear, jewellery, trinkets, prints, zines, collectables, and the like.

SHIFT 2025 opens up with an exclusive ticketed preview on 19 December, featuring the celebrated stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi and independent singer-songwriter Justh, who became a national talking point with his 2023 release 'Chor'. This edition highlights the crafts of Rajasthan and India at large through hands-on experiences such as hand-block printing, pottery, embroidery workshops, and more.

The star of the show is often the annual folk-dance circle, headlined by master Kalbeliya artists, which attracts 500+ visitors who dance to folk songs, vibe in unison, and sing along to long-lost songs of Rajasthan. Aaquib Wani, a self-taught experiential designer and founder & creative director - Aaquib Wani Design, who specialises in spaces, festivals, sets, interiors, and branding, will be hosting a session on design. SHIFT is also hosting an entrepreneurship fireside chat between Ajaita Shah, founder of Frontier Markets & Nitin Jain, CEO - Indigifts. There's also a dedicated kids' area at the festival featuring pop-up stalls and experiences curated especially for children. Actor Rytasha Rathore and indie filmmaker and cultural documentarian Suruchi Sharma will host a talk on the idea of rewriting female narrative on screen.

Bachata, photography, sketch, digital media presence, poetry writing and other workshops are also an integral part of the festival lineup. The Infinity Open-Mic gives a stage to emerging artists from Jaipur who perform poems, songs, stories, and more.

The festival also stresses greatly on organising creative commerce and understanding the business of creativity. The programming also includes talks around sustainability, design, culture, and the arts ecosystem.

