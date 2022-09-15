New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The National Testing Agency (NTA) released JEE Advanced 2022 results for the academic session 2022-23 on September 11. Following the stark success in the NEET 2022, PW students made another milestone in this year's JEE Advanced. Setting the bar high, more than 2100 students vetted by PW educators aced JEE Advanced 2022, of which 47 students secured ranks under 1000 and 900 students under 10,000. The top rankers are Sanskar Shaurya (AIR 35), Kanishk Sharma (AIR 58), Navnit Kumar Thakur (AIR 80), Himanshu Shekhar (AIR 101), Dhruv Gupta (AIR 118), Debraj Karmakar (AIR 145), Abhishek Khandelwal (AIR 209). All these rankers hail from PW's top batches like PRAYAS, LAKSHYA, LAKSHYA JEE, LAKSHYA JEE 2.0, PRAYAS 2.0, MANZIL, and MANZIL for JEE Advanced.

Besides, Vignesh Gaikoti from batch MANZIL secured rank 1 in the GEN-EWS-PWD category, adding another marvelous feat to PW's track record. Sanskar Shaurya, Student of PW said - "Cracking JEE Advanced is every engineering aspirant's dream. Today, I am very happy to achieve this feat. All thanks to PW's teachers, who supported and guided me throughout my practice and preparation journey. I wouldn't have done it without them. I also thank my parents who encouraged me to work hard and never give up." Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO of PW said - "JEE Advanced is a tough nut to crack. Yet, our students have done it and made us all proud. It proves that students can score well in tough competitive exams if supported by the right mentors. I want to congratulate all the rankers and wish them the best of luck for their future endeavors." Rohit Gupta, Chief Academic Officer (CAO) of PW said - "It's a moment of honor for all of us at PW. We are proud to see such excellent results from our students. It also demonstrates our diligence and dedication behind them. We will continue to work hard and aim for new heights." With a grand bash, where all stakeholders, including faculties, celebrated the success of its students. The event witnessed rankers sharing their success stories, their challenges, and how they tackled them to crack JEE Advanced.

