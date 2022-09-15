Jivitputrika Vrat is observed every year on the Ashtami date of the Krishna Paksha of the month of Ashwin. This fast is also known as Jitiya or Jiutiya. Jimutvahan is worshipped in this fast. It is one of the most difficult fasts because it is waterless. Jivitputrika Vrat is observed for the protection of the ward and for their happy life. This fast is mainly observed by mothers. Let us learn more on Jitiya 2022 or Jivitputrika Vrat 2022 date, shubh muhurat and puja vidhi to celebrate this auspicious fasting festival.

Jivitputrika Vrat Date 2022

According to the Panchang, Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Ashwin month is starting from 02.14 pm on 17th September and this date is valid till 04.32 pm on the next day, 18th September. In such a situation, Jivitputrika fast will be kept on Sunday, 18th September.

Jivitputrika Vrat Shubh Muhurta 2022

On September 18, there is Siddhi Yoga till 06:34 in the morning. The auspicious time of this day i.e. Abhijeet Muhurta is from 11.51 am to 12.40 pm. There is a benefit of Jivitputrika fast from 09.11 am to 12.15 pm. At the same time, from 01:47 in the afternoon to 03.19 in the afternoon, there is an auspicious time as well.

Jivitputrika Vrat Puja Vidhi

On this day, women observe fast and pray for the longevity and prosperity of their children. On the day of Jitiya Vrat, women wake up before sunrise and take a bath. Then after worshipping, keep a Nirjala fast for the whole day. Only after offering Arghya to the Sun on the next day of the fast, do women break the fast and can take food. According to religious beliefs, on the third day of this fast, mainly Jhor Bhaat, Maruwa ki Roti and Noni greens are eaten.

Cow Milk For Paran

The time of Parana of the same fast will be done after 6.38 on the morning of 19 September 2022. If you do this with cow's milk, it will be considered super auspicious.

Jivitputrika Vrat 2022 Significance

According to Hindu religious texts, Jivitputrika Vrat is believed to be related to the Mahabharata period. When Dronacharya was killed in the Mahabharata war, his son Ashwatthama got angry and started Brahmastra, which destroyed the baby born in the womb of Abhimanyu's wife Uttara.

Then Lord Krishna revived it. For this reason, it was named Jivitputrika. Since then mothers started observing this fast with the wish of a long life for their children.

(The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

