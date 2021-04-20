New Delhi [India],April 20 (ANI/ Oswaal Books): JEE Main 2021 April session has been postponed by the National Testing Agency due to peak in the COVID 19 cases in the country.

The JEE Main April 2021 exam was earlier scheduled to be held from April 27 to 30, 2021. A notice was issued by NTA to inform the students about the postponement of JEE Main April 2021 exam on April 18, 2021.

The revised dates for the JEE (Main) - 2021 April session will be announced later on and at least 15 days before the examination. Meanwhile, candidates are advised to utilize this time to prepare and practice themselves better for the examination.

JEE MAIN 2021 is the entry gate to almost every engineering college in the country. Scoring well in this highly competitive exam is very essential to secure a seat in a reputed college. Here's some help to climb up the merit lists-

* Conduct a self assessment- With limited amount of time left for the exam, it is important to ensure that you do not miss out on any important topic. So list down your strengths and weaknesses- the concepts that you know even in your sleep versus the concepts you are not so confident about. Get behind your weaknesses and allocate more time to them.

* Comprehend what the examiner expects- Solving past years' papers will not only tell you what's considered important, but also familiarise you with the paper pattern. The systematic and detailed answers help decode the writing style. Chapter-wise and topic-wise presentation allow for systematic learning.

* Practice- After you've identified your weaknesses and understood the examiner's expectations, it's time for practice. Solve as many JEE Main sample papers as you can. Make your study sessions more productive with innovative exercises like mnemonics and easy to scan QR codes.

* Don't stress- Yes, it's easier said than done; more so looking at the current state of affairs. But to be able to focus on exam preparation, it is necessary to block out negativity. Meditate for 15 minutes, read a novel, watch a funny video or do whatever makes you happy. Give space to recreation in your time table. Constantly studying can drain your energy and add to your stress. Try to keep your spirits up and you will be more confident in exams.

In conclusion, you can score high if you familiarise yourself with the paper pattern, practice with the right resources and take frequent breaks. If your mind is calm and composed in the exam hall, difficulty level of the paper will not bother you. Ace JEE (Mains) 2021 with dedication and self belief.

