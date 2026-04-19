Virudhunagar, April 19: At least 16 people have died and at least 6 others have sustained injuries in a massive explosion at a fireworks factory in Kattanarpatti near Virudhunagar, officials said on Sunday. "So far, 8 bodies have been recovered from the site," a fire and rescue department official confirmed to ANI, adding that operation to rescue people feared trapped inside is ongoing. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin expressed condolences and instructed the District Collector to coordinate all necessary assistance. Explosion at Fireworks Factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar; Workers Feared Trapped.

"The tragic news of the deaths of several people in the firecracker factory explosion that occurred in Kattanapatti, Virudhunagar district, causes immense sorrow. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I have requested the esteemed Ministers K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu to rush to the scene immediately to expedite and monitor the rescue operations and to offer solace to the affected families. Upon learning of this, I have contacted the District Collector and instructed them to coordinate all necessary assistance." Explosion at Fireworks Factory Near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu.

16 Dead in Virudhunagar Fireworks Factory Explosion

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A massive explosion occurred at a firecracker factory in Kattanarpatti near Virudhunagar. 16 people died and 6 were injured; visuals from the spot (Video source: Fire and Rescue Department) https://t.co/Ue6GyKMYBy pic.twitter.com/tGPYxZf1Yw — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2026

On April 13, a massive explosion occurred at a fireworks factory near Sattur in Virudhunagar district. The the blast took place at an Excel fireworks factory in Madathupatti near Sattur.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)