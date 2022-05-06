Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jehangir Hospital, announced the launch of an advanced and upgraded Zodiac Care Labour and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

With this expansion in infrastructure under Mother and Child care unit, the hospital has added cutting edge tech that will be steered by highly skilled clinicians in obstetrics, gynecology, fetal medicine, neonatology, pediatrics, and pediatric subspecialties.

The Zodiac Care is further backed by a comprehensive tertiary/quaternary care set up under one roof to tackle any maternal and child care emergencies.

The newly upgraded Mother and Child unit consist of Obstetrics and Gynecology Department, Pediatrics and Neonatology Department, Intensive care units (Paediatrics and Neonate), Fetal Medicine Department, Emergency and Trauma center, Operation theaters; specialized services like physiotherapy, diet consultations, specialized obstetric nurses; Lactation consultation and an in-house Laboratory Unit and 24/7 blood bank.

The unit has the support of a multidisciplinary team that works in perfect cohesion to handle complex and well as high-risk cases. The unit is also supported by one of the best intensivists making it the preferred center for complex and high-risk cases like gestational diabetes, hypertension, or heart disease.

Talking about the Zodiac Care unit, Vinod Sawantwadkar, CEO, Jehangir Hospital, said, "Maternal health and childcare is a critical area in India and needs to be given top priority. The dedicated wing for mother and child care is at par with global standards. It reaffirms our commitment to providing the best outcomes through the latest technology, innovation, and highly skilled clinicians. Patient First is the ethos of Jehangir Hospital, and we continue to put in our best efforts to meet the healthcare requirements of the community."

The Obstetrics and Gynaecology unit at Jehangir Hospital offers a comprehensive care plan with personalized patient-focused care before, during, and after pregnancy. From family planning, fertility, and reproductive health to prenatal care, the department of obstetrics works to monitor and ensure the safety of the child and mother, facilitating natural deliveries wherever possible. With an intensive focus on high-risk pregnancies, the unit treats patients with obstetric, medical, surgical, or genetic complications.

"The New Labour Unit and Neonatal Intensive Unit (NICU) has been designed to enhance the care and comfort of expectant moms and their newborns and provide the best patient experience before, during, and after childbirth. For us, it is about making the life-altering nine months not only joyous as a result of the personalized care lavished on every mom-to-be, but worth all the doubts, the aches and the butterflies. The new facility will surely enhance the experience of expecting mothers as it offers comprehensive advanced facilities which are backed by a 24/7 doctors backup. This is only possible due to the support of our resident doctors," said Dr. Jyoti Unni, Senior Consultant and Director of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

This New Mother and child unit has been supported by Arun Jindal, CMD Western India Forgings Pvt. Ltd. in memory of his late parents Krishnakumar Jindal and Subhadra Jindal.

Speaking on the occasion, Jindal said, "The new mother and child Unit is the most advanced unit in the city and will provide round the clock unit care. Jehangir Hospital is known to be one of the most trusted hospitals of Pune city. Jehangir Hospital runs many community programmes entirely funded by the hospital towards their commitment of giving back to the society. It is this philosophy that attracted my Father Late KT Jindal believed in giving and it is this philosophy that we practice."

The department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Jehangir Hospital was formally started in 1968 by renowned Gynaecologists Dr. R J Dhalla. Since then, the hospital has been continuously upgrading and enhancing its scope to compete with the best. With great respect for its powerful heritage that provides the foundation for an innovative vision, Jehangir Hospital has a huge legacy of providing best possible care for mother and child.

