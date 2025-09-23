Jindal Steel & Power Limited

New Delhi [India], September 23: Jindal Steel Ltd. has been awarded the prestigious Supplier Excellence Recognition (SER) Certificate by Caterpillar Inc., a world-renowned leader in yellow goods manufacturing, including construction and mining equipment.

This honour places Jindal Steel Ltd among an elite group of steel suppliers worldwide to receive the SER recognition.

Jindal Steel considers this acknowledgement a crucial juncture in its pursuit of excellence, especially for its Q+Q&T portfolio of products. The Supplier Excellence Recognition Certificate highlights the company's steadfast commitment to maintaining global standards in quality, delivery, cost efficiency, and innovation.

"This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team at Angul. Being recognised by a global leader such as Caterpillar is both an honour and a motivation for us to keep raising the bar. We are committed to ensuring that Jindal Steel continues to deliver world-class products that meet the highest standards of quality, reliability, and innovation", said Mr Pankaj Malhan, Executive Director, Jindal Steel, in a statement.

Jindal Steel has maintained a robust and reliable partnership with Caterpillar since 2017-18. We are honoured to be India's leading supplier of steel plates of quenched and quenched & tempered grades (Q+Q&T) for Caterpillar's off-highway and large mining truck programs. This collaboration highlights Jindal Steel's crucial contribution to Caterpillar's worldwide operations.

Further strengthening the relationship, Jindal Steel also took part in Caterpillar's centenary celebrations and the Global SER Event held in September 2025 in Dallas, USA. This annual event brings together Caterpillar's worldwide suppliers and recognises the best among them for their outstanding contributions.

About Jindal Steel

Jindal Steel is one of India's foremost integrated steel producers, renowned for its scale, efficiency, and commitment to excellence. Operating on a robust mine-to-metal model, the Company leverages captive resources, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and a global distribution network to deliver high-performance steel solutions. With an investment footprint exceeding USD 12 billion, Jindal Steel runs state-of-the-art facilities in Angul, Raigarh, and Patratu, and maintains strategic operations across India and Africa. Its diversified and future-ready product portfolio underpins core sectors such as infrastructure, construction, and manufacturing, powering progress through strength and sustainability.

