New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): JioBlackRock Investment Advisers Private Limited, a 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services Limited and BlackRock Inc., announced the launch of its official website and an exclusive early access campaign on Monday.

According to a media release, this move signals the upcoming commercial launch of the firm's advisory business, following the introduction of its asset management company earlier this year, which has already released 10 investment products.

The newly launched platform provides educational resources and allows users to register for updates on product launches. The leadership team for the advisory entity is headed by Marc Pilgrem, who was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer in June 2025. The venture aims to combine BlackRock's global investment expertise and its proprietary Aladdin technology with the digital reach of Jio Financial Services to provide investment solutions to individuals across India.

Hitesh Sethia, Chief Executive Officer, Jio Financial Services, stated "Following the successful launch of JioBlackRock's asset management business, which has seen significant interest from both institutional and retail investors, we are excited to gear up for the launch of its investment advisory business. This is a key element of our integrated investment management strategy at JioBlackRock that aims to democratise access to world-class investment solutions for the people of India."

Marc Pilgrem, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, JioBlackRock Investment Advisers stated: "We believe that every individual in India should have access to institutional-grade investment opportunities. Our digital-first advisory service is being designed to make high-quality investment advice more accessible and affordable, thereby facilitating financial progress and nurturing a more confident generation of investors."

Rachel Lord, Head of International, BlackRock, said "Investing your savings into the capital markets allows you to dream, to believe that the future will be better than today, and that the companies, industries and countries you are investing in will succeed. With the launch of JioBlackRock Investment Advisers we are making it easier and cheaper for millions of Indians to receive personalised investment advice built on world-class investment technology and solutions. So that more Indians can dream and invest for a better future." (ANI)

