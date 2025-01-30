NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 30: JK Cement Ltd., one of the leading building materials company, announced its successful bid for 250 million tonnes (MnT) of high-quality limestone reserves for the next 40 years in Lakhpat Punrajpur, Kutch, Gujarat, with the Request for Proposal floated by Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. (GMDC). This marks a strategic milestone for JKCement and further strengthens its growth trajectory and operational footprint in Gujarat.

Speaking on the development, Amit Kothari, Group President - Group Strategy & New Business Development, JK Cement Ltd., said, "The successful bid for the Lakhpat limestone block underscores our commitment to driving growth and operational excellence in Gujarat. This strategic partnership not only strengthens our resource base but also highlights our focus on ensuring a steady supply of premium raw materials for high-quality cement production. Moreover, this milestone aligns with our vision of sustainable development, enabling us to contribute meaningfully to Gujarat's industrial ecosystem and economic growth."

The strategic partnership of limestone block positions JKCement for long-term resource security. The reserves guarantees a steady supply of high-quality limestone, that will enable JKCement for consolidating its presence in the West market in the near future.

JK Cement Ltd. is among India's top manufacturers of Grey and White Cement and home-building solutions globally. For over five decades, JKCement has contributed to India's infrastructure through product quality, customer focus, and technology leadership, beginning with its flagship grey cement unit in Nimbahera, Rajasthan, in May 1975.

The Company's Grey Cement capacity is 24.2 MTPA, making it a leading manufacturer with a strong presence across 15 states, especially in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. With a total White Cement and Wall Putty Capacity of 3.05 MTPA, JK White Cement is sold in 36 countries around the globe. The Company has a strong international presence with two subsidiaries, JK Cement Works Fujairah FZC and JK White Cement (Africa) Ltd.

In 2023, JKCement launched JKMaxx Paints, offering wall, wood, and metal finishes. In the same year, JKCement expanded into construction chemicals with JK Profix, a waterproofing line, and also entered the Ready-Mix Concrete segment with JK Super Concrete, serving Delhi NCR and set for nationwide growth.

