New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI/GPRC): In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, as part of the ongoing three days Sufi Festival, the Department of Tourism, J&K organized Musical evening at Convention centre Jammu.

Sufi Music is one of the most loved genres of music.

It is inspired by the works of Sufi Poets like Rumi, Bulleshah, Amir Khusrow. The Chief Guest of the occasion was Sh. Chander Mohan Gupta, Hon'ble Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation.

The special guests of the musical evening were Purnima Sharma, Deputy Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation Dr Devanash Yadav (IAS), Managing Director, JKTPO and Ansuya Jamwal, JKAS, Joint Director Hospitality and Protocol Dept.

From the exuberant performance of Sufi songs by Master Saleem to local cultural singing performances by Sh. DharmeshNargotra, Aditya Langeh, SubashLangeh and Neelam Langeh, the crowd witnessed an array of diverse Music from all across the region. The Sufi maestro, Master Saleem charmed the audience with his performance on the concluding day at jammu. "For me, Sufism is love. It is beyond any barriers of any kind. Sufi are words not music. It is about loving people and helping each other" said Master Saleem

Scintillating bonanza of Dogri Folk songs performed by reputed singers of Jammu region were thoroughly enjoyed by the audience and every artist received a standing ovation. It was for the first time Sufi Festival was organized in Jammu region offering a musical blend of euphoric devotion and spirituality.

Sufi Music is a through form of Music that one can feel introspect and express depth like non other, In this case a balance between fulfilment and yearning for the beloved, as declaimed by the Sufi poets.

Among others present on the occasion included Natasha Kalsotra, (JKAS) Joint director Tourism, Jammu, Naresh Kumar (JKAS) Deputy Director Tourism Publicity, Jammu, Amar Jyoti Raina, (JKAS) Deputy Director Tourism, Jammu, Neha Mahajan Deputy Director Tourism, Planning Jammu, & Sh. Rahul Mahajan Accounts Officer, (JKAS) Directorate of Tourism, Jammu, students from various Universities and colleges and other prominent citizens of the area. The event was managed by Atlas Event Management.

