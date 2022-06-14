Motorola G82 5G is now available for purchase in India. The smartphone debuted in the country last week. It is listed for sale on Flipkart and the official Motorola India website. Customers purchasing the device will get an instant discount of Rs 1,500 using SBI Bank cards. In addition to this, Jio customers will get benefits worth Rs 5,049. The handset is available in meteorite gray and white lily colour options. Moto G82 5G With Snapdragon 695 Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

Moto G82 flaunts a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie camera. It gets a 6.6-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

It’s time to get your #moto82 5G at starting just ₹19,999* (Incl. bank offer). Hurry, and grab yours before it’s gone. Sale is live on @Flipkart & at leading retail stores. #BillionColours — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) June 14, 2022

The device comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Turbo charging support and runs on Android 12-based My UX out-of-the-box. Moto G82 5G comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Coming to the pricing, Moto G82 5G is priced at Rs 21,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

