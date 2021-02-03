New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Indian professionals remain resilient towards career growth as two in three (64 per cent) of them say they are confident about future progression, according to a new survey by the world's largest online professional network LinkedIn.Two in five think attending networking events (38 per cent) and investing in online learning (37 per cent) will be critical to landing a job in 2021, showed findings of the research released on Wednesday.

It said job seekers in India are overcoming challenges of finding a job today and they are leaning on their communities to find new career opportunities. Based on 1,016 survey responses, findings show that more than three in four professionals will consider changing jobs or actively look for a new role in the next 12 months.

But the research also shows a sense of professional uncertainty and worry among professionals as the job market continues to get more competitive in 2021.

More than one-third of job seekers in India are worried about too many recruitment stages (38 per cent) and extensively long application documents (32 per cent) while three in four (74 per cent) professionals say they have reservations about networking.

As job seekers continue to navigate the uncertainties of job market, LinkedIn has launched the 2021 'Jobs on the Rise' India list to empower professionals with critical insights about the dynamic jobs landscape, especially those who may have lost their jobs during the pandemic.

The list looks at 15 fastest growing career opportunities that have seen the highest year-on-year growth rates in hiring based on LinkedIn data for the timeframe of April to October 2020.

This year, LinkedIn's economic graph data scientists looked across 15,000-plus job titles to uncover the jobs that have grown the most compared to 2019 levels, those titles were then grouped into 15 career trends that capture as many as 25 job titles within each category.

The top 15 career trends are: freelance content creators, social media and digital marketing, marketing, business development and sales, specialised engineering, finance, education, artificial intelligence, e-commerce, cybersecurity, data science, healthcare, human resources, user experience designers and customer service.

The research was conducted for LinkedIn by ACA Research in Australia with fieldwork running between December 22, 2020 and January 3, 2021.

The sample consisted of 1,016 Indians aged 18 to 65 years who are in the labour force (that is working or actively seeking work) with quotas set to ensure it was nationally representative by age, gender, and location.

Ruchee Anand, Director for talent and learning solutions in India at LinkedIn, said the list is a reflection of how the work ecosystem and jobs market rapidly changed in 2020.

"Digital transformation has continued to drive all industries, and both tech and non-tech roles have shifted to meet the needs of a new collaborative, remote work culture," she said.

"Audience builders and content creators are key to brands while HR continues to be at the heart of all operations. User and customer experience are critical in the new online world of service, and emerging tech -- especially ed-tech -- continues to boom," said Anand. (ANI)

