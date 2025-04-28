Mediawire

New Delhi [India], April 28: In an inspiring celebration of creativity and imagination, The Times of India's along with Newspaper in Education (NIE) program, in proud collaboration with Jockey Juniors, successfully concluded the second edition of the Jockey Juniors Colour Splash Contest. This exciting nationwide initiative was designed to uncover and nurture budding artistic talent among children aged 6 to 12 years.

With the theme 'My Happy Place', the contest witnessed overwhelming participation and enthusiasm from young minds across India. The event unfolded in two dynamic phases -- an online contest, which attracted nearly 11,000 entries, and an offline drawing competition that brought together over 4,000 students from approximately 5000 schools, all channelling their joy and imagination onto the canvas.

Held across six major Indian cities -- Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad -- the competition spanned two age categories: Sub-junior (6-9 years) and Juniors (10-12 years). Not just a platform for artistic expression, the offline phase also included interactive sessions on nutrition and wellness led by experts, giving parents valuable insights into holistic health and child development.

One of the key highlights of the campaign was the Virtual Meet & Greet session held with select winners and participants of the online contest. This special event brought young talents face-to-face with Dr. Jija M Harisingh, South India's first woman IPS officer, an acclaimed artist, and a passionate social activist. The session turned into a heartwarming and insightful conversation on the power of creative expression and the role of art in everyday life, leaving an indelible impression on participants and their families.

The campaign culminated in exclusive felicitation ceremonies at Jockey exclusive stores, where winners from each city -- Naira Poddar (Bengaluru), Aashka Goyal (Delhi), Heer Gala (Mumbai), Krisha (Hyderabad), Arka Roy (Kolkata), and S. Thiyakshwa (Chennai) -- were honoured with personalized Jockey Juniors T-shirts showcasing their original artwork. These thoughtful keepsakes symbolized not just their talent but the support and encouragement of a brand that values self-expression and joy.

Speaking on the success of the initiative, Nihal Rajan, Chief Marketing Officer of Page Industries, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with Times NIE for the second edition of the Colour Splash Campaign. Creativity is at the heart of everything we do, and this year's theme, 'My Happy Place', perfectly reflects the spirit of the Jockey Juniors collection -- confidence, playfulness, and self-expression. We are thrilled to offer young talent a platform to shine, and to build meaningful connections with both children and parents."

The Times of India's NIE program is proud to support such meaningful initiatives that not only encourage artistic expression but also foster family bonding and community participation. The campaign in association with Jockey Juniors inspired children across the country to express themselves through colour and find their unique voice.

