Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW Motorrad India announced the launch of JSP Motorrad as its authorised dealer partner in Vijayawada. JSP Motorrad is headed by Sudarshan Ponraj, Dealer Partner, JSP Motorrad and the showroom is located at door No. 54-16-20/13A-2F, 101, Ground Floor, Bhavishya's Pride, Veterinary Colony, Ring Road, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh - 520008.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, "BMW Motorrad is a supreme combination of owning an ultimate riding machine and sharing these emotions as part of sheer biking culture. We deliver a promise to our customers that they have not only acquired an outstanding product, but also outstanding moments for a lifetime. Our fascinating range has motorcycles for all kinds of riders and a robust dealer network for comprehensive aftersales service. Our dealer network expansion is on the right track and with a resolute focus on strengthening our presence in key emerging markets across India. We are thrilled to launch the first BMW Motorrad showroom in Vijayawada with our trusted partner - JSP Motorrad. The showroom will play an instrumental role for our brand in offering customers a personalised, emotional and premium brand experience."

Sudarshan Ponraj, Dealer Partner, JSP Motorrad said, "Our partnership with BMW Motorrad India has flourished over years and we are proud of the growth we have achieved together. With this state-of-the-art showroom, we will not only offer the 'Ultimate Riding Machine' but also curated riding experiences to motorcycle enthusiasts in the region. Situated at a prime location and equipped with the latest technologies, this facility will play an instrumental role in creating an unrivalled experience for our discerning customers."

The showroom displays 4 motorcycles, a wide array of BMW Motorrad accessories, lifestyle merchandise along with a mechanical bay for aftersales service. JSP Motorrad facility delivers international standards of sales, service, spare parts and business systems in all processes to ensure that customers receive best-in-class pre and post-sales ownership experience.

The facility diligently follows comprehensive sanitisation process of its premises, display vehicles and workstations.

