New Delhi [India], January 24: The Inauguration ceremony of the newly extended court building at Palghar was inaugurated by Justice Nitin Sambare of the High Court, Bombay, Justice Gauri Godse of the High Court, Mumbai, Srinivas Agarwal, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Thane, Anirudha Pratinidhi District Judge and Addl Session Judge, Palghar, Tejal Thakur. Chairman Palghar Bar Association, Palghar., The program featured a traditional Tarpa Adivasi dance to welcome the judges. The judges were notably impressed and pleased with the musical performance.

Justice Nitin Sambare emphasized preserving Adivasi traditions and values alongside legal traditions; despite being declared an independent revenue district, Palghar was not recognized as a judicial district. To establish Palghar as a judicial district, The judiciary must believe that tribal tradition and justice should be combined. Sambare said that tribal values and culture should be preserved. This culture and values should be respected, but tribals should also understand the judicial tradition. The courts must coordinate both and emphasize the principles of justice. He brought this matter to the audience's attention by referring to a judgment of the Supreme Court.

Tejal Thakur, President of the Palghar Bar Association, said that all the judges and justices who came to Palghar became famous. Justice Abhay Oak became the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, and now the Supreme Court Justice, Bombay High Court Justice Varale Saheb, was promoted to the Supreme Court. Thane District Court Chief Justice Abhay Mantri Sir became the Bombay High Court Judge. Gaurav Uddar,

Although Palghar became an independent revenue district in 2014, Palghar is not recognized as a judicial district, so let us bring this matter to the notice of the High Court so that Palghar becomes a judicial district, Justice Nitin Sambare of the Bombay High Court expressed his opinion in Palghar. Justice Sambre indicated that individuals like Varale Saheb and many other Judges working in Palghar and other places also have the opportunity to ascend to higher judicial positions.

Justice Gauri Godse of the High Court, Mumbai, emphasized the need to preserve Adivasi values and culture by paying respect and incorporating them into legal practices. The commitment is to maintain the Adivasi heritage and ensure a harmonious coexistence of legal principles and cultural values in Palghar. Justice Gauri Godse acknowledged the significant contribution of legal professionals and jurists in the region toward making Palghar a judicial district.

Srinivas Agarwal, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Thane, requested the bar and bench to provide timely justice to the litigants, adhering to the goal of the Constitution of India.

Anirudh Pratinidhi, District Judge and Addl Session Judge Expressed gratitude and gave a vote of thanks to all those who strive for the grand success of this programme.

The program was a grand success, which witnessed a Hundred judges from Maharashtra attending the inauguration of the Annexe Palghar court and judicial judges from the Palghar District, A.P. Kokare Civil Judge, Senior Division, Palghar And S. Y. Kadam Jt. Civil Judge S.D. & Additional C.J.M., Palghar were seen gracing the occasion

The Palghar Bar Association advocates who participated in the event are Adv Amrut Adhikari, Adv Sanjay Kumar Shukla, Adv Hemprakash Tarde, Adv Deepak Bhate, Adv Jayant Raut, Adv Anand Mali, Adv Suresh Mahadik, Adv Sudheer Gupta, Adv Dharmendra Bhat, Adv Sanjay Dalvi, Adv Atul Patil, Adv Santosh Yadav, Adv Rajendra Mali, Adv Nachiket Tarde, adv Chinmay Raut, Adv Iindrajeet Singh, Adv Hitendra Mhatre, Adv R.S Thakur, Adv N. R Joshi, R.B Raut, Adv Vinita Patil., Adv Asha Marwadi. Adv Avtari Gupta, Adv Preeti Bhanushali Gupta, Adv Nilima Tiwari, Adv Vijay Sankhe, adv Rameela Rana, adv Dinesh Dalvi, Adv Vinde, Adv Swapnil Pawar adv Mansi Mahale, Adv Avtaru Gupta not avatar, Adv Mogre, Adv Preshila Mogre, Adv T.Y Adhikari, Adv Datta Adode, Adv Ramesh Pal, Adv Sawle, Adv Mhatre, Adv Dauda, Adv Naveen Gharat, Adv Berde, Adv Junnarkar, Adv Nikhil Raut, Adv Geeta Sankhe, Adv Manisha Rana Adv Akram, Adv Sandeep Gaikwad Adv Kiran Gaikwad, Adv Dharmsen Gaikwad, Adv Uchit Patil Adv Swapnali sane, Adv Prasad Vaidya, Adv Chinmay sane, Adv Jayesh Patil, Adv Supriya save and the Palghar Bar Association Committee members president Tejal Thakur, vice president- Adv Sanyukta Tamore, secretary - Adv Priya Vadraikar, Adv kadu, voice secretary Adv Dhananjay Lokhande, and others.

