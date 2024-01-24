London, January 23: The University of Oxford has terminated its partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) following a detailed analysis of technical problems experienced by students taking online admission tests in 2023, according to media reports. Last year, TCS had entered into a partnership with the renowned university to administer online tests at its affiliated test centres.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Education, Professor Martin Williams addressed the issue in a letter to teachers and exam officers, saying that the university has conducted a thorough investigation into the issues to better understand how and why they occurred, media reports said. Microsoft Working on Cheaper, Smaller GenAI Models Similar to LLMs Like OpenAI’s GPT-4 To Tap More Opportunities in the AI Market, Says Report.

The decision has subsequently been taken to end our relationship with TCS, Williams added. As of now, the university is attempting to come up with alternative options for the years beyond 2024. Elon Musk-Run X Launches ‘Passkeys’ As Secure Login Option for US-Based iOS Users, Aims To Replace Biometric Login Methods Like Face ID and Touch ID.

Details of the arrangement will be communicated soon, with the intention of starting a new admission cycle in the early spring, he said, according to media reports.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2024 10:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).