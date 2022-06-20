Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI/TPT): The upmarket residential neighbourhood of Chandivali-Powai in Mumbai which houses the close-knit neighbourhood - Raheja Vihar, announces its 2-bed supreme apartments at the last and final tower - Raheja Ascencio, by K Raheja Corp Homes. The project, which is curated to meet all pre-requisites for an IGBC-certified home, is nestled in one of the most idyllic and well-planned locations.

Offering the High Lifestyle Quality Index it evaluates parameters ranging from space, community, quality of construction, location, and security. Raheja Ascencio symbolizes the evolution of luxury homes at Raheja Vihar, delivering one of the largest 2 BHK apartments in the micro-market with average living spaces upward of 800 sq. ft area per flat, accompanied with sizable balconies, and overlooking scenic landscapes.

With a commitment to striking a balance between the environment and luxurious living, sustainable features of Raheja Ascencio include rainwater harvesting, Electric Vehicle charging points, waste management to name a few. The homes are designed for ample daylight to ensure minimal use of artificial lighting. Healthier homes which demonstrate sensitivity to the environment are attracting a gentry of customers that are responsible, aware, educated, and professionally successful.

Ramesh Ranganthan, CEO, K Raheja Corp Homes, said, "The experience of nurturing the Raheja Vihar township for over three decades and delivering to the ever-evolving demands of the discerning clientele, has helped in the curation of Raheja Ascencio's design, amenities, sustainability features and community. With this, we up the ante on luxury living and we couldn't be more thankful to our customers who continue to repose faith in our brand. Raheja Ascencio is an ideal choice for families seeking a vibrant ecosystem and sustainable homes that will be beneficial for them and their future generations."

The project offers the comfort of a gated community, with a full-fledged clubhouse, swimming pool, squash court, fitness centre, indoor games room, mini amphitheatre, party lawn, banquet hall, kids play area, tree-lined walkway avenue and garden pavilions with sit-out areas. Besides providing easy access to world-class schools, hospitals, malls, hotels & retail centres within easy reach of the township, the property is equipped with outdoor and indoor security systems, and marshals on 24x7 duty. Moreover, it is strategically located on the Chandivali-Powai corridor with excellent connectivity to the Eastern, Western, and Southern parts of Mumbai.

K Raheja Corp Homes is the residential vertical of Indian conglomerate K Raheja Corp group. The business has an earned expertise, with a four-decade legacy in building luxurious, self-contained, sustainable residential spaces. With a portfolio spread across Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Goa, the business has made significant contributions in redefining the contemporary urban lifestyle experienced by residents of city homes. It has created some of the most iconic luxury residences christened 'Raheja Artesia' and 'Raheja Vivarea' in Mumbai; along with brands like Raheja Viva and Raheja Vistas, each inimitable, and delivering to the needs of bespoke customers.

To the home seekers, K Raheja Corp Homes offers an assortment to choose from, each project designed to meet customers' individual needs. Having developed over 70+ lakh sq ft of residential spaces and homes for 6500+ families, K Raheja Corp Homes with a firmly laid foundation has established leadership in the residential realty space.

For more details, please visit: https://www.krahejacorphomes.com/

