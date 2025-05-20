VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 20: Kaamaakshee Aathreya, a 19 year old Law Student was crowned Miss Universe TamilNadu, 2025 on Thursday, May 15. This event was presented by Dr. Asthetix and she was crowned by last year's Queen, Lakshita Thiagaraj, in the presence of National Director - Miss Universe India, Nikhil Anand, Reigning Queen of Miss Universe India, Rhea Singha and the State Director, Miss Universe TamilNadu, Dr. Hemamalini Rajinikanth.

This pageant had hundreds of participants across TamilNadu, which boiled down to top 26, at the Grand Finale and Kaamaakshee was crowned 'Miss Universe' TamilNadu - 2025. Kaamaakshee also won, several subtitles like :

1. Ms. Talented

2. Ms. Perfect 10

3. Ms. Best Speaker

"This crown is not a destination, rather, it's the beginning of my mission to empower young girls to be FIERCE." - Says 'Kaamaakshee Aathreya'

'Pageantry is not just about glitz and glamor. It's about giving a platform for young girls to transform, voice out and lead. This year got bigger and better than last year. I am confident that Kaamaakshee will make our State and Country proud' - Says Dr. Hemamalini Rajinikanth.

Kaamaakshee is a Guinness Record Holder, Asia Record Holder and also won the Little Miss World (Gold Crown) in Greece, apart from being an academic topper in her school and her Law School.

Dr. Hemamalini Rajinikanth is the founder and CEO OD Dr. Aesthetix International Cosmetic Clinic, A leading cosmetologist and a multifaceted Entrepreneur and was the Mrs Universe South Asia - 2022 - 2023. - Hailing from small town in Tamil Nadu, Overcoming numerous challenges, she has risen to international prominence, becoming a beacon of hope and empowerment for many.

Kaamaakshee's next milestone is to represent the State of TamilNadu and Bag the Miss Universe India Crown.

