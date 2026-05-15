Business News | Kabir Kadyan's Regalia Events to Host 'Say No to Drugs' Live Concert in Hisar

VMPL

Hisar (Haryana) [India], May 15: A unique initiative has been launched in Hisar with the aim of keeping youth away from drugs. During a press conference held on Wednesday at D'Vine Restaurant in PLA, Regalia Events announced a live music concert scheduled for May 23. The event will take place at Tulip Resort, Hisar, Haryana starting at 6 PM.

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Organizers informed that renowned Haryanvi singer Shiva Choudhary and singer Aman Raj Gill will perform live at the concert. The main focus of the event will be to strongly promote the message of "Say No to Drugs." Representatives of the organization Ek Kadam Zindagi Ki Ore, members associated with the event, and several distinguished citizens of the city were present during the press conference.

Speaking on behalf of Regalia Events, Kabir Kadyan, along with Rakesh Khandelwal from Ek Kadam Zindagi Ki Ore and Manmohan Singla from HIDM, stated that the purpose of the concert is not only entertainment but also to guide youth in a positive direction. They said that today's youth are highly attracted to music and live events, and this platform is being used to spread awareness against drug abuse.

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During the concert, artists will also deliver messages encouraging young people to stay away from drugs, and a collective pledge campaign is planned as part of the event. Organizers shared that this initiative is starting from Hisar and there are plans to expand it to other cities across Haryana in the future. They emphasized that if youth are inspired in the right direction, significant social change can be achieved, which is the core idea behind linking this concert with a social cause.

It was also clarified during the press conference that the event will be organized in a family-friendly environment. Strict security arrangements will be in place at the venue, and no inappropriate activities will be allowed. Organizers assured that the program is completely family and youth-oriented, with special focus on maintaining a positive atmosphere.

Regarding ticket arrangements, organizers stated that entry will be through tickets, with prices starting at ₹499. The pre-registration process has already begun, while final ticket sales will start soon.

Members associated with the event also mentioned that a portion of the income generated from the concert will be donated to the organization Ek Kadam Zindagi Ki Ore, which works to provide blood donation and on-demand blood support services for needy patients. Representatives of the organization stated that they assist patients across the country in arranging blood and that support from such initiatives will further strengthen their services.

Also present at the press conference were Mahesh Prince Sharma from Satvik Poojan Bhandar, Gaurav from Elevate Fitness, along with Lakshay Sharma, Krishabh, Lakshya, Vijay, and others.

Regalia Events Website: https://www.regaliaevents.in/

Regalia Events Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/regalia_events_?igsh=MWc1NjBjbzl1cWFodw==

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