New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI/SRV Media): Madhusmita Borthakur, a seasoned singer from Assam, recently launched a revisited version of Kajra Mohabbat Wala along with Saregama Music on their YouTube channel.

Initially composed as a tribute to the original sung by Asha Bhosale and Shamshad Begum, the song was then picked up by the renowned music label to be turned into a music video. Saregama Music, one of India's oldest and prestigious music label, envisioned the song to be a new-age take on a classic and decided to onboard Madhusmita for the project.

Elatedly, Madhusmita Borthakur, says, "Saregama India Limited is India's oldest music label owned by RP Sanjiv Goenka Group of Companies. I am really feeling overwhelmed and grateful to Saregama for giving me this grand opportunity. I am blessed that they made me a part of their musical platform. They are such nice people whom I could talk to with ease. Additionally, they helped me out at every step during the project and made me quite comfortable. Once again I thank the staff of Saregama from the bottom of my heart and hope everyone enjoys our rendition of this classic hit."

Alongside Madhusmita Borthakur's vocals, the rap part was composed, written and performed by Varun Likhate, a known artist from Maharashtra. The music production aspect was handled by Pritom Dutta and Manash Borthakur. Additionally, Manash handled the sound design, while Gagan Sohel performed the dholak part immaculately. Furthermore, Pankaj Borah was in charge of the mix and master process with the song recording taking place at Neo Sound and Studio Strings in Mumbai.

Apprehensive at first, Madhusmita Borthakur overcame the hurdles to perform in her own music video aided by professionals from the industry. Produced by Mazoon and Filmoholics Pvt Ltd production house, the music video managed to capture the intended emotions for the audience.

The accompanying video was directed by Pankaj Dhania along with the help of Associate Director, Nikhil Jaruhar. Furthermore, Madhusmita's dance for the video was choreographed by Suchitra Javhare & Tashan Solanki.

Madhusmita Borthakur started singing at the age of four when she sang Jyoti Prashad Agarwala's song - Gosey Gosey Pati Dile. From then on began her musical career by performing on stages with her band. As she garnered experience in her younger years, she moved on to becoming a known singer in the Assamese music industry and has given her voice to notable albums and films over the years.

Some of her noteworthy albums include Abegotey Ojanitey (1996), Mur Aakaax (2005), Dur Digontotey (2006), and many more. Additionally, she took part in the 1998 season of Melody Waves broadcasted by PPC Doordarshan, Guwahati wherein she bagged 2nd place. Furthermore, as a testament to her expansive career, she was awarded the Best Female Singer Award at the Prag Cine Awards in 2014 and 2016.

Speaking about the music video, Madhusmita Borthakur added, "I have learned and performed Assamese Xotriya nritiya at a basic level, Bollywood dances and acted in a couple of plays (dramas) on stages during school and college events and festivals. Those experiences helped me a lot while shooting the video. My Director, Pankaj Dhania, is a very talented director and he knew very well how to bring out the best in me to fit the video for the song."

Her music career has led her to be a part of various collaborations and opportunities, a very notable one being her rendition of a Finnish song alongside Finland's renowned singer, Hanna Pakarinen. Additionally, she also got the opportunity to perform Ab Tak Safar Accha Raha in Anurag Basu's film - MTV Real FM - which garnered positive reviews within the industry.

To listen to the song, visit - https://bit.ly/3EVQuqp

