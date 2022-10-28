Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 28 (ANI/PNN): A pioneer in First Automatic Bread Plant in Rajasthan, Kalory Bread, has launched 500g White Bread for their consumers. They have also set up an internal lab for checking & testing all raw materials and finished products. Through this lab, they aim for quality products for the consumers as it is the priority of any food product. Being well equipped with the basic needs of manufacturing Bread, they use RO water to produce Bread & bakery products.

Kalory Bread, an ISO Certified Company, was incepted under the vision of SudhirTulsyan, who believes in making the most of every mouthful. Made with Indian Wheat procured from the best millers of Uttar Pradesh which is high in Fiber, it gives homemakers to choose the best for their loved ones. They offer customers to choose from a varied range of products like Bread, Cookies, Rusk, and Dry Cakes, which are freshly baked in their units. Their products are crafted to be so full of flavor, texture, and aroma that they are irresistible. Thus Kalory Bread's wide range of products is vividly included in every dietician's plan and homemakers' daily meals. It is the first choice of any dietician because it is baked to perfection with its nutritious ingredients, including the outer fiber layer, and can be consumed by individuals to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Sharing his firm's vision, the Founder of Kalory Bread, Sudhir Tulsyan, stated, "Bread is considered to be the staple food for a human being. It has been part of the human diet for more than thirty years as it provides energy in the form of carbohydrates and essential nutrients. Knowing this fact, I considered my brand to provide Bread & bakery products at affordable prices. As every individual consumes Bread in their breakfast meal, it becomes essential to make it with products enriched with nutrients. Thus, keeping the same in mind, we manufacture Bread with the finest quality and make sure each Bread passes the quality check. In the future, I am looking forward to expanding my units across the nation and adding more products to provide individuals with the finest quality bakery & bread products."

Situated in Kota & Jaipur, Kalory Bread has also installed metal detectors in their production line to look into the purity of Bread. Their main motto is customer satisfaction, for which they have a well-equipped Research & Development team. The team is associated with the Quality Control team to scrutinize and check that every product goes through a stringent process to get the best production output. And, for their excellent quality of bread & bakery products, they have been recognized and awarded by the World's largest Retail Company, Walmart, with one of the Best Vendor awards few years back.

Kalory Bread has indeed established itself in various markets, and they have garnered a lot of positive feedback from its customers. They will soon be seen in many more cities offering delicious Bread & bakery products.

