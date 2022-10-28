The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is underway in Australia and rain has already spoiled many games. At the last edition of T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE, Weather was perhaps the last thing fans had to worry about. It has been almost a year since the last T20 World Cup, it was the seventh edition of the event. It saw a lot of changes in schedule and venues. The 2021 edition was to be played in India but due to covid-19 it was shifted to UAE. The ongoing edition was to be held by Australia in 2020 but due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the tournament was postponed to 2022. T20 World Cup 2022: Arshdeep Singh and Other Team India Players Part of Indian T20 WC Squad for the First Time.

Australia Lift Maiden T20 World Cup

In the 2021 T20 World Cup, the long wait for the Aussies came to an end as they won their first-ever World T20 title after defeating New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium by eight wickets. This marked their name under the teams which have won the three major ICC trophies, the ICC Championship Trophy, ICC Cricket World Cup, and the ICC T20 World Cup.

The seventh edition of the T20 World Cup witnessed Australia winning their first title. The Aussie opener David Warner was named player of the tournament, he scored a total of 289 runs in seven innings. The player with the most runs scored was the Pakistani captain Babar Azam. He scored a total of 303 runs with an average of 60.60 runs per match. The Sri Lankan All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga was the most wicket-taking bowler of the tournament with 16 wickets. Following him were Adam Zampa and Trent Boult with 13 wickets each. ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Dinesh Karthik and Other Indian Players Who Could Play Their Last Edition of the Tournament.

The Semifinalists

The four teams selected for the knockout stage from the Super 12 groups were England and Australia from Group 1, and Pakistan and New Zealand from Group 2. Pakistan won all five matches in the Group stage but failed to triumph against the Australian side in the semifinals. Similarly to the 2016 edition, New Zealand and England once again faced each other in the semifinals, but the result differed as New Zealand defeated the Britishers by five wickets and went off to face Australia in the finals.

As the eighth edition of the T20 World Cup is going on, Australia are the hosts and the defending champions. The New Zealand side is still yet to win their first T20 World Cup, will they be able to do so in their neighbouring country?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2022 05:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).