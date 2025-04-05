Kandla (Gujarat) [India], April 5 (ANI): Sushil Kumar Singh, Chairman of Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, said on Saturday that the authority will start the production of Green Hydrogen by the end of August this year.

"Under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, an ecosystem is to be developed in Kandla for green hydrogen, green ammonia, and methanol. We have given space to big industry partners to set up Giga-scale plants here... Kandla Port will set up a demonstration plant of 1 megawatt of green hydrogen," Singh said.

He added, "With the support of L&T, we have started setting up one plant here. We will start the production of Green Hydrogen by the end of August. We have signed an MoU with NTPC, in which eleven hydrogen-powered buses will run here instead of diesel buses. This will make Kandla a big contributor to the goal of net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions set by the International Maritime Organisation."

Singh further said, "We are trying to position ourselves as a Methanol Bunker Point for the Rotterdam-Singapore corridor. This will make Kandla port the first in India to feature in the World's green shipping corridors."

He also pointed out the port's operational achievements, saying that the DPA has surpassed its cargo-handling target for the financial year 2024-25.

"We have achieved the mission target we had set for 150 million tonnes this year. We have closed the FY 2024-25 at 150.16 million tonnes this year. We have registered 13 per cent year-on-year growth this year, which is a huge jump compared to other major ports of the country," Singh said.

Highlighting the efficiency of the port, Singh said that these results were achieved existing infrastructure without any additional capacity expansion.

"This performance has been reaped from existing infrastructure without any additional capacity building... We made fast decisions to unlock the potential of our infrastructure by listening to the users. Now, our focus is to unlock the remaining capacity of the existing infrastructure. One big way would be to provide a 'berthing on arrival' facility to vessels," he added. (ANI)

