New Delhi [India], August 11: Former Indian diving and water polo player Mayur Vyas, the current coach of the Indian diving team and a judge in international diving competitions, was recently honoured with the Lifetime Award by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut at the International Glory Award ceremony held at Novotel Hotel, Juhu, Mumbai.

Mayur Vyas has been given this honour considering his contributions to the sports field so far. This felicitation ceremony is a prestigious corporate felicitation ceremony in India. While giving the award to Mayur Vyas, Kangana Ranaut said that Vyas is making India famous in the field of sports in the world, and due to his continuous efforts, the trend towards diving has increased among the youth today.

By becoming a judge in the Olympics, he has brought laurels to the country. After receiving this award from the hands of Kangana, Mayur Vyas also said that he thanked the entire jury panel who has done the work of honouring the country's well-known talents.

It is a matter of pride to be honoured at the hands of a young and dynamic actress like Kangana. In today's date, the youth should learn from the enthusiasm with which Kangana is doing thematic films. Mayur Vyas also thanked the International Glory Award ceremony organisers on this occasion.

Along with Mayur Vyas, Bollywood stars like Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Tanuj Virwani, Avika Gaur, Rajneesh Duggal, Amit Tyagi, Rajiv Ranjan, Sanjay Bhushan Patiyala, Crystal D'Souza were present in this felicitation ceremony.

