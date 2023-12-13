PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12: In a dazzling display of glamour and innovation, Illusion Aligners, which is the first Indian Aligner company to get a US FDA certification, hosted a groundbreaking event on 9th December 2023, that left the dental community awestruck. Held at the prestigious JW Marriott Juhu, Mumbai, the event marked a historic moment in the Indian dental landscape, featuring none other than the Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan as the esteemed guest of honour.

In the dynamic world of dentistry, Illusion Aligners shines as a symbol of cutting-edge innovation, delivering advanced orthodontic solutions with a contemporary twist. Emerging from the esteemed legacy of Illusion Dental Lab, a global titan in dental solutions for over three decades, Illusion Aligners triumphantly marked a celebration of strides and excellence in the dynamic field of dentistry with this grand event named as- 'The Illusion Carnival.'

Under the visionary leadership of its Chairman Rajesh Khakhar, and the dynamic CEO, Sameer Merchant, Illusion Aligners orchestrated an unforgettable evening that transformed the boundaries of traditional dental gatherings.

The opulence of the JW Marriott Juhu set the stage for an extraordinary experience, further enhanced by their theme - The Illusion Carnival. This whimsical setup added a dash of playfulness to the evening of networking and wine & dine. Over 250 dentists from various corners of India converged to witness a spectacle that celebrated dental excellence.

The highlight of the evening was the magnetic presence of Kareena Kapoor Khan, who graced the stage alongside Rajesh Khakhar and Sameer Merchant. As she unveiled a first of its kind service provided only by Illusion Aligners called "Customized Unlimited". The audience was left spellbound by her presence. This innovative service promises a tailored experience for dentists providing Illusion Aligners to their patients, setting a new benchmark for patient-centric orthodontic solutions.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's association with Illusion Aligners is not only symbolic but also substantial. In a momentous gesture, she renewed her commitment as the brand ambassador, expressing gratitude for being a part of the Illusion Aligners family. Her words resonated with warmth, reflecting her deep connection with the brand.

Adding an element of excitement, Kareena Kapoor Khan selected five lucky winners through a thrilling lucky draw contest. These fortunate dentists walked away with exclusive offers on iScanPro, the cutting-edge intraoral scanner, which is also a testament to the brands commitment to empowering dental professionals with state-of-the-art technology and digitalisation.

The evening unfolded against the backdrop of a picturesque December sunset, creating an enchanting ambience for the dentists to engage in meaningful networking. With glasses clinking and delectable cuisine served, the event seamlessly blended professional enrichment with a touch of glamour, truly embodying Illusion Aligners' commitment to redefining the dental experience.

In a realm where dental gatherings have traditionally leaned towards the conventional, Illusion Aligners has ignited a vibrant spark, transforming the ordinary into the extraordinary. Connecting with dentists from across India on a one-on-one personal level while discussing the new and emerging updates within dentistry has helped bring about a better partnership between the labs and dentists and in turn a better service for patients.

Amidst all the fun, the carnival highlighted Team Illusion's dedication to bringing the dental community together. It provided a space for networking, sharing ideas, and building lasting professional relationships. The gathering wasn't just a celebration; it also signaled a commitment to upcoming positive changes and transformations. It hinted at a promising future, promising more exciting developments and improvements in the times ahead.

