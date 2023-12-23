Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 23 (ANI): Karnataka Energy Minister KJ George on Saturday announced that the government is considering providing service security for outsourced employees who have dedicated 15-20 years of service in the technical departments of Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) and Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOM) on a contract basis.

Legal ways to do it are currently under scrutiny for this objective.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Minister George highlighted the significant contributions of station operators, station assistants, gang men, and meter readers within KPTCL and ESCOM who have served on an outsourcing basis for over 15-20 years.

"The government is contemplating the inclusion of these long-serving individuals under the umbrella of outsourcing while ensuring service security," Minister KJ George said.

To facilitate this decision-making process, a dedicated committee has been formed, chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta. The committee has already initiated discussions and conducted a preliminary consultation to evaluate the advantages and disadvantages associated with this move.

"The committee's mandate is to explore opportunities within existing regulations for subcontracting individuals who have demonstrated their commitment through a decade or more of service in various roles," Minister George elaborated.

He further explained that the committee is expected to submit a comprehensive report by December 29, outlining its findings and recommendations. The government will then base its decisions on the report's insights and proposed measures to ensure the welfare and security of the long-serving outsourced employees.

The move signifies the government's commitment to recognizing and safeguarding the rights of dedicated outsourced personnel within the energy sector, emphasizing the importance of their role in maintaining the efficiency and functionality of KPTCL and ESCOM. (ANI)

