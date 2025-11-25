PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: Karnika Industries Limited (NSE: KARNIKA), one of the leading manufacturers and traders of ready-made garments for children, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2025 (Q2 & H1 FY26), as approved by the Board of Directors.

Management's comment:"This has been a steady and profitable quarter for the Company. Despite a marginal dip in topline, we improved our margins significantly, driven by better product mix, tighter cost controls, and rising share of higher-value children's apparel. Our Q2 EBITDA grew nearly 30% YoY while Net Profit rose 29% YoY, reflecting strong operational efficiency.FY26 continues to be a year of positive developments for us. We secured multiple sizable orders across India, expanded our presence in key children's wear clusters, and strengthened engagement with our long-standing customer base that contributes over 90% of revenues. With increasing demand for quality kids garments and our asset-light, job-work-led manufacturing approach, we are well positioned for sustainable growth.We remain focused on expanding production capabilities, deepening our design-driven offerings, and enhancing brand presence across domestic and export markets."

