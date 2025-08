PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4: Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL), a diversified conglomerate specializing in logistic support to the cement industry, has commenced operations at the Purnea (Bihar) depot for Adani Cement Limited under the CCFA model.

This depot marks the company's 9th depot in the current financial year 2025-26 and is expected to handle a monthly volume of around 5,000 MT, significantly enhancing the company's overall distribution capacity. With this addition, the total number of depots and rake points operated by the company has increased to 111. This expansion aligns with the company's strategic vision of strengthening its pan-India cement supply chain and reflects its strong commitment to addressing the evolving needs of the cement industry through scalable, reliable, and cost-effective supply chain solutions.

Commenting on this Mr. Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Kaushalya Logistics Limited said, "The commencement of operations at our Purnea depot marks another important step in the expansion of our cement supply chain across India. With each new location, we are enhancing our ability to reach key markets more efficiently and serve our partners with greater consistency and reliability.

Our growing network reflects the strategic direction we have set for the company. By strengthening our distribution capabilities and building scale, we are not only supporting the operational needs of the cement industry but also creating long-term value through improved service coverage and timely deliveries.

We remain fully committed to our goal of establishing a robust, pan-India cement supply chain. The progress we have made so far reinforces our confidence in pursuing expansion, with a target of reaching over 200 locations by the end of FY26, and in continuing to drive sustainable growth that creates long-term value."

