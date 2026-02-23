London [UK], February 23 (ANI): Leonardo DiCaprio starrer and Paul Thomas Anderson directorial 'One Battle After Another' is now it's way to Oscar with a grand win at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) 2026.

The movie has won the 'Best Film' honour at the 79th edition of BAFTA. Leonardo, Paul and the other cast members recieved the award at the event. With this, the film took home six prizes, including best director for Paul Thomas Anderson.

Also Read | Indian Customs Officer Shashank Shekhar, Known to Bollywood and Cricket Stars, Dies of Cancer; Celebs Pay Tribute (See Posts).

'One Battle After Another' is loosely based on the 1990 novel Vineland by Thomas Pynchon. The thriller centres on a group of former revolutionaries who reunite after 16 years to confront an enemy that has re-emerged. DiCaprio plays Bob Ferguson, with Regina Hall co-starring as Deandra.

Written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, 'One Battle After Another' features a starry supporting cast including Benicio del Toro, Teyana Taylor and Sean Penn.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Officially Announce Wedding, Thank Fans for 'VIROSH' Love (See Posts).

Along with this, 'One Battle After Another' has bagged the Best Film awards at Critics' Choice Awards 2026, Directors Guild of America Awards 2026, Golden Globes 2026, Gotham Awards 2025 and many other prestigious award shows which took place in 2025 and early parts of this year.

Earlier in the night (UK Time), Paul Thomas Anderson bagged the Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Cinematography awards at the BAFTA 2026. He dedicated his Best Director award to the late producer and assistant director Brit Adam Somner.

"You may think that your greatest export is Alfred Hitchcock or Charlie Chaplin, but it wasn't. To me, it was Adam Somner, who was my assistant director and producer for about 20 years. He came over to America, and the line was out the door of people who wanted to work with him because he made us all better," said Anderson as quoted by Variety.

Anderson continued: "About three weeks into our film, he found out he was sick, and he made it through production. If you've ever gone to work before with someone who's very ill, there's something miraculous that makes you pay attention and reminds you of the privilege of the work that we do. So thank you for sending him to me," as quoted by Variety.

The BAFTA 2026 streamed on Lionsgate Play. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)