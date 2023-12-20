NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 20: Kaya Clinic, a pioneering force in advanced skin, hair and bodycare proudly announces a strategic collaboration with ThriveCo, a premier evidence-based cosmeceutical brand, to elevate and diversify its portfolio of hair care solutions. Renowned for its efficacy-driven cosmeceuticals addressing hair loss, greying, and damage, ThriveCo brings a new dimension to Kaya's commitment to holistic beauty.

The partnership focuses on delivering innovative products addressing hair thickening, premature greying reversal, scalp vitalization, and heat protection, complementing ThriveCo's existing body care range. Kaya's customers can now experience expert solutions ranging from anti-premature greying serums to products providing instant volume for thinning hair. This collaboration not only strengthens Kaya's offerings for hair fall but also introduces a specialized scalp care routine for overall hair health.

ThriveCo's reparative heat protectant spray, featuring their proprietary 3rd generation bond-building technology, HyaplexTM, will now be available at Kaya's clinics.

Saurav Patnaik, Co-founder of ThriveCo, expresses his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with industry stalwart Kaya Clinic, a brand synonymous with expertise and trust in the beauty industry. This partnership not only expands our reach but also allows us to take a step towards fulfilling our vision of making world-class products available to a much wider audience in India and abroad."

Kaya Clinic echoes this sentiment, emphasizing the holistic nature of beauty. Rajiv Nair, CEO at Kaya India, states, "This collaboration with ThriveCo is a testament to our dedication to offering Kaya's customers the latest and most effective solutions. By integrating ThriveCo's advanced cosmeceuticals into our range, we are fortifying our commitment to addressing the evolving beauty and wellness needs of our diverse clientele."

Experts from both brands are actively developing educational programs to enhance customer understanding and engagement. This partnership solidifies the symbiotic potential between two brands operating in the fast-growing space of cause-based beauty solutions. As the demand for personalized hair and skin solutions grows among the country's large youth population, Kaya Clinic and ThriveCo eagerly anticipate expanding their presence and leadership in the beauty and wellness sector.

Kaya Ltd. provides customized and personalized skin and hair care solutions through over 75+ Kaya Clinics across India. 20+ years of enabling beautiful skin fueled by intense curiosity to constantly evolve and mirror our audience's mind-sets. Kaya delivers flawless skin and healthy hair through expert skin and hair care solutions that includes services in the areas of Acne/Acne-scar Reduction, Brightening, Pigmentation, Anti-Aging, Laser Hair Reduction, etc. along with regular beauty enhancement services. Kaya has developed a range of more than 70+ products and 600+ services with the help of our expert dermatologists ranging from daily essentials to specialized ones that work across skin and hair care problems. Kaya offers personalized solutions by 140+ expert dermatologists delivered through a synergistic combination of products and services backed by state-of-the-art safe skincare technologies.

ThriveCo is the leading hair & skincare brand from the house of Anveya Living Private Limited, providing evidence-backed products to more than 5 Lakh customers through its storefronts. With proprietary R&D, ThriveCo's 30+ at-home products are the most trusted solutions for people looking to tackle hair loss, hair greying, hair damage and skincare or body care concerns. These products are the best alternative to needle-based procedures and have been rigorously proven on results. Winner of Top 50 Innovative Companies by CII Industrial Innovation Awards 2023, and winner of several beauty and consumer awards this year, the brand is looking to expand its reach into the offline space in the coming year. You can browse through the range at www.thriveco.in.

