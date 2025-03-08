Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, spoke at Vanijya Bhawan on India's startup ecosystem as a global force and how Startup Mahakumbh will bridge gaps to foster connections

New Delhi [India], March 8: With a focus on fostering collaboration amongst stakeholders across the globe, delegates from 30+ countries joined in for an evening of innovation and startups at Vanijya Bhawan, on Thursday. The organizing committee members of Startup Mahakumbh supported The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), showcased the expanse of the landmark event at a glittering event, which was aimed at igniting a new era of global innovation.

With international collaboration at the heart of the Indian startup ecosystem's growth, key delegates from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Ambassadors to the Argentinian and Azerbaijan's Embassy, Head of the Economic and Innovation Department of Italy, Head of International Cooperation from Mexico, among many other attended the event.

The event, spearheaded by India's foremost Startup Ecosystem Leaders and led by FICCI in collaboration with ASSOCHAM, IVCA, nasscom, Bootstrap Foundation, and other key industry stakeholders, with support from the National Startup Advisory Council (NSAC), DPIIT, Startup India. With a sector-focused approach, across 11 pavillions - AI, Deeptech & Cybersecurity, HealthTech & BioTech, AgriTech, Climate Tech, Incubators & Accelerators, D2C, FinTech, Gaming & Sports, B2B & Precision Manufacturing, Defence & Space Tech and Mobility - the event will create immersive spaces for knowledge exchange, mentorship, and real business opportunities.

Speaking on the sidelines of the convivial evening, Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, said, "The Indian startup ecosystem has positioned itself as a formidable force across industries worldwide, and with Startup Mahakumbh - the largest congregation of startups globally - will help in bridging the gap to foster connections with stakeholders transcending borders."

Arti Bhatnagar, Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, DPIIT, Startup India said, "This evening marks a significant milestone in India's startup journey, where global collaboration takes center stage as thought leaders, investors, and innovators from over 30 countries joined hands to foster deeper connections and exchange knowledge. As we move towards building a self-reliant and innovative Viksit Bharat by 2047, such engagements will play a crucial role in driving India's entrepreneurial ecosystem to new heights on the global stage."

Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary, DPIIT, said, "By bringing together key global stakeholders, we are not just showcasing the immense innovation happening in India but also forging meaningful collaborations that will drive the future of entrepreneurship for the whole world."

Expressing his views, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Co-founder and Executive Vice Chairman, Info Edge signed off as he said, "Startup Mahakumbh embodies India's dynamic spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship, helping Indian startups scale internationally. By inviting global innovators to explore the limitless opportunities in Bharat, is a powerful signal of the shared vision we hold for a truly interconnected startup landscape."

Startup Mahakumbh is a first-of-its-kind event bringing together the entire startup ecosystem of India including startups, investors, incubators and accelerators, and industry leaders from several sectors. The event is led by FICCI, ASSOCHAM, IVCA, NASSCOM and Bootstrap Advisory & Foundation; and supported by SIDBI, GEM, ECGC and DPIIT Startup India.

The second edition of Startup Mahakumbh is set to make a grand return in 2025, building on the tremendous success of its inaugural edition. The flagship startup event was an extraordinary success, attracting over 48,581 business visitors engaging with 1306 exhibitors including finest startups, soonicorns, and unicorns, from 26+ states and 14+ countries. It also hosted 300+ incubators and accelerators and 200+ leading angel investors, VCs, and family offices.

